Good sports colorful look in Triad's victory against Highland

Good was on the receiving end of an offense that looked like a well-oiled machine.

The Knights shot 23 for 44 from the field.

"There are times with this group that we don't have that dominate scorer," Guidry said. "We really know that if we're moving in our offense and making their defense work, we know that we can get some good looks."

The smooth play was part of the chemistry the Knights have built up over the years.

That includes team-bonding activities like a fantasy football league.

"We all trust each other and have good chemistry," Crook said. "We've been playing with each other forever."

Senior Cael Elmore added 11 points and six assists for Triad, while Crooks provided eight points and two assists.

Triad's defense allowed only two points in the second quarter to the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-1).

"That's our No. 1 priority," Guidry said. "Doesn't matter what defense we're playing in, we have to play hard and play it right."

In the second half, the Bulldogs got in a rhythm offensively, shooting 10 for 17 from the field with only three turnovers.