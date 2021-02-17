Good sports colorful look in Triad's victory against Highland

TROY, Ill. — Wally Good was facing a drastic decision on how to show off his fantasy shame.
The Triad senior found himself at the bottom of the standings of a fantasy football league last year and was given an ultimatum.
"We gave him the option of either a buzz cut or pink/blue hair and he said his hair was too much for him," Triad senior Kile Crook said.
Sporting a bright new look, Good's pink and blue hair flashed again and again Wednesday as the senior forward led Triad to a 57-43 home victory over Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys basketball game.
"I was glad that they were trusting me and giving me the chance," Good said.
Triad (2-1 overall, 1-0 MVC) notched its third successive victory over its conference rival.
Good's new blue and pink look may have clashed with his formerly blonde hair, but he made it look good as he poured in a career-high 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field. He also pulled down seven rebounds and had one assist.
Seeing his senior forward show off the new look threw off Triad coach Jeff Guidry, but ultimately it didn't matter to him.
"I told him that as long as he plays hard and does what he's supposed to do, I didn't mind," Guidry said. "Just don't stain my uniforms."
Good was on the receiving end of an offense that looked like a well-oiled machine.
The Knights shot 23 for 44 from the field.
"There are times with this group that we don't have that dominate scorer," Guidry said. "We really know that if we're moving in our offense and making their defense work, we know that we can get some good looks."
The smooth play was part of the chemistry the Knights have built up over the years.
That includes team-bonding activities like a fantasy football league.
"We all trust each other and have good chemistry," Crook said. "We've been playing with each other forever."
Senior Cael Elmore added 11 points and six assists for Triad, while Crooks provided eight points and two assists.
Triad's defense allowed only two points in the second quarter to the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-1).
"That's our No. 1 priority," Guidry said. "Doesn't matter what defense we're playing in, we have to play hard and play it right."
In the second half, the Bulldogs got in a rhythm offensively, shooting 10 for 17 from the field with only three turnovers.
"I've told our team, and it's very obvious even in this game, that when we slow down and play with patience and at our speed, we're getting good shots," Highland coach Deryl Cunningham said. "When we get sped up and try to dribble it around and go crazy and try to make quick plays, we struggle."
Highland was paced by Jake Ottensmeier's 12 points, while Cade Altadonna added 11 points
Cunningham, after returning to the sideline after a scare with the coronavirus, is thrilled that he's able to continue to coach.
"I don't take days for granted," Cunningham said. "I'm the first one to say that I'm blessed. I'm very blessed. The Highland community and college coaches around the country really helped out."