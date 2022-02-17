Granite City enjoying resurgent season heading into Class 4A postseason

GRANITY CITY — It might seem like a modest objective to many, but the Granite City boys basketball team is dreaming of a Class 4A regional championship. Heck, the Warriors might even be satisfied with one postseason victory.

Given where the program has been during the past two or even three decades, one can understand why such thoughts are so exciting.

The Warriors (17-12) have clinched their first winning record since 1993-94, discounting their 7-6 finish in the abbreviated pandemic season of 2021. Granite City’s most recent regional title was in 2002. Since then, it’s endured two one-win seasons and a pair of two-win seasons, in addition to eight successive years with no more than seven victories.

“Oh, man, to win a regional at Granite City High School, I think that would be history for us. I feel like (the program) would keep building and building for these other guys,” said senior forward Marc-Kell Campbell, who wasn’t yet born the last time the Warriors advanced beyond the regional.

Optimism, indeed, has return to the Steel City under fifth-year Warriors coach Gerard Moore. In a sense, his team is playing with house money.

“Let’s be real. We have not been very good,” Moore said. “The community is excited about us having a chance to get in the regional and win a game or two and move on. We’ve got a unique opportunity. If all the cards fall into place, we play well and we make shots, it could be interesting.”

It won’t be easy, of course, but the Warriors will have the advantage of being on their home court for the regional. They are scheduled to open the postseason at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Belleville East, a team they defeated 63-62 on Jan. 25 in Granite City.

If Granite City is victorious, a date with Collinsville on Feb. 25 could be next, assuming the Kahoks can first handle Belleville West. Collinsville, the hottest team in the Metro East with 15 consecutive wins, outlasted Granite City 52-43 on Dec. 14 on the Warriors’ floor.

The Warriors will have a degree of momentum on their side, too. They defeated Althoff on Wednesday for their fifth win in six games, and they have a chance to make it six of seven when they close the regular season Friday at Mater Dei.

“It’s been 30 years since we’ve had this type of success,” Moore said. “We’ve played a tough schedule, but the kids put in so much work early to get here. We had a big summer; all the kids showed up in June. We played a lot of games and got a lot of work in, and they all played basketball with their AAU teams, too. That helped in their development.

“When you play, you get better. In the past, we did not have kids that played year-round. They only showed up in November for the first week of practice. You just can’t win that way. You need kids to be playing all the time.”

Moore was 28-25 with a district championship as the head coach at Riverview Gardens from 2014-16. He got the job at Granite City in May 2017 and registered a 43-61 record in his first four seasons.

“We couldn’t get over the hump,” Moore said. “In the Covid year, we got over .500. We finally figured out the formula to be successful here, and it’s really simple: You’ve got to work your butt off because we don’t have a large pool of kids playing. We have to develop a bunch of younger guys. We’re trying to get as many kids as we can in the program and keep them in the gym.”

Moore knew it would take time to rebuild the Warriors, but that didn’t diminish his interest in the program when the position became available.

“Most coaches would have said, ‘You’re never going to win at Granite.’ I don’t think that’s fair to the kids, to the students, to the community, to go in with that mindset,” Moore said. “I think you can win anywhere if you put in the work and you’ve got the right kids to come out and play. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there. Every year, we’re getting better.”

Moore regularly uses just six players. The 6-4 Campbell, 6-7 senior Tyrese Grose, 5-11 seniors Tyrek Thomas and Mark Yarborough and 6-4 sophomore Mario Brown are starters. Trevon Bond, a 5-9 sophomore, comes off the bench.

But what the Warriors lack in numbers, they make up for with offensive balance — the starters average between 8.8 and 11.6 points a game — and a tenacious style of defense that forces opponents into mistakes and enables Granite City to utilize its speed and athleticism in the open court.

“All four of these seniors have been really instrumental,” Moore said. “And the two young kids are going to be special in the future.”

Campbell leads the Warriors in scoring (11.6 points) and 3-pointers (34). Thomas, the point guard, averages 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals, with 28 3-pointers. Both players, Moore said, are extremely “tough-minded.”

Grose, the center, averages 10.1 points and a team-best 6.2 rebounds, while shooting guard Yarborough averages 10.3 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals, with 29 3-pointers. Brown, a forward, checks in with 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

“On any given night, any one of them can break for 20 (points),” Moore said. “We had to pick a guy who was our MVP and the whole coaching staff was scratching their heads: ‘Who are we going to give it to?’ That’s a good problem to have.

“We’re able to force the issue defensively. Over the summer, we said our emphasis would be defense. We’ve locked in and focused on defending at the highest level possible. Our defense has been sound. We can sometimes get creative, too, and mix things up with our zone and different little schemes we use. The kids have bought into the fact that we’re a defensive-minded team.”

Grose has the highest-scoring individual game of the season for the Warriors, collecting 31 points against Confluence. Campbell had 29 points against Belleville West and 28 against Alton.

“I think Tyrese Grose is one of the best big men in Illinois,” said Campbell, who lauds all of his teammates. “I really enjoy playing with these guys, and these guys are bringing the best out of me. We’re trying to build a legacy at this school. We work hard in the classroom and also bring it on the court.”

Thomas, the team captain, has scored in double figures 17 times. He had 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals against Jerseyville, but most of his fun comes from being a part of the resurgence of the program.

“I love our hard work and the coaching staff is very good,” Thomas said. “It’s a great experience. This is the best year of the four years I’ve had here. It’s very meaningful to me. Winning a regional would be big-time.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.