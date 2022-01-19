Granite City survives a dogfight against Jerseyville

JERSEYVILLE — Tyrek Thomas could only imagine what would happen if he allowed the guy he was guarding to shake loose for a bucket.

But the Granite City High senior made sure those bad thoughts never came to fruition as he found one more gear to lock up the Jerseyville shooter for the final shot.

Granite City notched a 46-42 overtime victory over the Panthers in the Jerseyville Mid-Winter Classic on Wednesday evening at Jerseyville High.

"This was a dogfight," Granite City coach Gerard Moore said. "We've had some guys hurt and some guys out because of COVID that caused us to drop a few games that we thought we could have won. We needed this win. We need the next one to get our feet back together."

Granite City (10-9) will play Cahokia on Friday for a chance to pick up the tournament title in its second year of competing in the Jerseyville tournament.

Holding a slim 44-42 lead in overtime, Thomas was tasked with guarding Jerseyville junior Edward Roberts. With time winding down, Roberts made his move, driving down the lane looking for an open look at the basket.

He never got one as Thomas stuck to his hip like glue, forcing an errant shot before he ripped down the rebound with less than two seconds left in the game.

"I was like, 'He can not score or I'm going to get chewed out and sat on the bench,'" Thomas said.

Thomas hit two free throws at the end of the game for his game-high 20 points.

While his 20 points were impressive, it was his all-around game that fired up his teammates. Thomas pulled down seven rebounds, dished out seven assists and had five steals in the win.

"It's just an amazing performance by him," Moore said.

Jerseyville (8-9) clamped down on defense in the fourth quarter, forcing Granite City to burn a lot of time without getting a look at the basket. The Warriors only mustered four points in the final frame as they held off the Panthers.

"I've watched three or four tapes of Jerseyville and every game they played extremely hard, and it seems like they always play better at the end of the games," Moore said. "We were lucky to get out of here with a win."

Roberts led the Panthers with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. He also dished out four assists as he sliced into the teeth of Granite City's defense time and time again.

But Roberts was one of the few Panthers who could find space in that suffocating defense.

"That's not the same team we saw on film leading up to this tournament," Jerseyville coach Stote Reeder said. "We just didn't finish really well around the rim. They had a lot to do with it. They had us a little out of sorts around the rim. We had quite a few chances to win the game, but we didn't finish it."

Despite trailing by as many as seven in the fourth quarter, Jerseyville had a chance to take the win in regulation but missed the second of two free-throw attempts with time expiring.

"If you're going to lose the game, lose it like that," Reeder said. "It was a heck of a game. I thought we were really tough, but they're way more athletic than us. We battled them and so I'm proud of the kids."

