Greenville beats Roxana on last-second Lager putback in belated season opener

Manhart heaved a desperation 3-point shot that rimmed out and before the buzzer sounded, Lager grabbed the rebound and put it back in to secure Greenville's first season-opening win since 2014.

"We missed the shot that looked good, but it was just a hustle play," Cantrill said. "We just happened to be there at the rim to put it in and they counted it."

Manhart led the team with 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting. The senior guard added two assists and four rebounds for the Comets. Lager chipped in four points and pulled down six rebounds while battling with foul trouble throughout the game.

Senior guard Peyton McCullough poured in 13 points for the Comets.

There was some confusion at the end of the game, but Roxana coach Mark Briggs didn't use that as an excuse as to why they lost.

"It was frustrating, but that's not why we got beat," Briggs said. "We got beat because we didn't block out on the guy who got the offensive put back. We got beat because we were sloppy at times and undisciplined. There were a lot of things that we can look back on. It wasn't just that last play."

Three Shells recorded double-digit scoring led by senior Gavin White's 14. White scored 12 and senior Braeden Wells chipped in 10.