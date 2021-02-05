Greenville beats Roxana on last-second Lager putback in belated season opener

ROXANA — The ball looked destined to go through the hoops as Gabe Lager watched its flight.
But when it rimmed out, the senior forward for the Greenville High boys basketball team only had one thought screaming through his head.
"There wasn't much time, so I knew that the only chance I had was just to tip it in," Lager said.
Lager leaped up and tipped it back into the bucket as the buzzer went off, securing a 47-46 Greenville victory over Roxana on Friday evening at Roxana High School.
"It just happened to bounce out and I was there," Lager said. "I'm glad they counted it."
Greenville (1-0) opened up its season after an 11-month and 10-day layoff due to restrictions caused by the COVID pandemic. The last time the Comets were walking off the court was after a 37-31 loss to Roxana in a Class 2A Roxana Regional semifinal game on Feb. 26, 2020.
"Two weeks ago, I was convinced we weren't going to play," Greenville coach Todd Cantrill said. "To get it going again. I'm so happy for the kids. Anything we can do to get the kids back to a normal sense, that's what it's all about."
Roxana (0-1) took its first lead since early in the first quarter after senior Parris White sank the back end of two free throws. With 3.3 seconds left on the clock, trailing 46-45, Greenville senior Fletcher Manhart took the inbound and without hesitation sprinted up the court.
Manhart heaved a desperation 3-point shot that rimmed out and before the buzzer sounded, Lager grabbed the rebound and put it back in to secure Greenville's first season-opening win since 2014.
"We missed the shot that looked good, but it was just a hustle play," Cantrill said. "We just happened to be there at the rim to put it in and they counted it."
Manhart led the team with 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting. The senior guard added two assists and four rebounds for the Comets. Lager chipped in four points and pulled down six rebounds while battling with foul trouble throughout the game.
Senior guard Peyton McCullough poured in 13 points for the Comets.
There was some confusion at the end of the game, but Roxana coach Mark Briggs didn't use that as an excuse as to why they lost.
"It was frustrating, but that's not why we got beat," Briggs said. "We got beat because we didn't block out on the guy who got the offensive put back. We got beat because we were sloppy at times and undisciplined. There were a lot of things that we can look back on. It wasn't just that last play."
Three Shells recorded double-digit scoring led by senior Gavin White's 14. White scored 12 and senior Braeden Wells chipped in 10.
Though it was sloppy and a little chaotic at times, Cantrill was thrilled when he saw his kids step foot on the court for the first time in nearly a year.
"Before the games, just to see the shine in their eyes again and to know we get to play basketball — something we love, that made it worth it," Cantrill said.
Briggs echoed his counterpart's sentiments.
"It was like my first day of coaching," Briggs said. "I've been doing this for 21 years as a head coach and in a way, I was really nervous. This is the longest layoff that I've ever had in my career but it was great to see the kids and they were ready to get after it."