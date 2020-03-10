Haake makes statement, helps lead Mater Dei into state tournament

CARBONDALE — Mitchell Haake was certain his day would come.

The Mater Dei junior patiently took care of the grunt work over the past few weeks, watching as teammates Caleb Zurliene and Jacob Schadegg piled up the points during a blistering winning streak.

On Tuesday, with the season on the line, Haake finally got his chance to shine at the offensive end.

He made the most of it.

The 6-foot-5 inch forward pumped in a game-high 15 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Knights to a resounding 46-26 win over Murphysboro in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional at Southern Illinois University.

Mater Dei (30-5) will be making its fourth trip to the final four when it faces three-time defending state champion Chicago Orr (22-7) in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Peoria Civic Center.

Haake picked the perfect time to record his first double-double of the season. It was his highest scoring output since he had 18 points against Marion on March 1.

"Everyone's been keying on Caleb and (Jacob) the whole time and that's when people have got to step up," Haake said. "And that's what I had to do. Whatever it takes to win the game."