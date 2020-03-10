Haake makes statement, helps lead Mater Dei into state tournament

CARBONDALE — Mitchell Haake was certain his day would come.
The Mater Dei junior patiently took care of the grunt work over the past few weeks, watching as teammates Caleb Zurliene and Jacob Schadegg piled up the points during a blistering winning streak.
On Tuesday, with the season on the line, Haake finally got his chance to shine at the offensive end.
He made the most of it.
The 6-foot-5 inch forward pumped in a game-high 15 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Knights to a resounding 46-26 win over Murphysboro in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional at Southern Illinois University.
Mater Dei (30-5) will be making its fourth trip to the final four when it faces three-time defending state champion Chicago Orr (22-7) in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Peoria Civic Center.
Haake picked the perfect time to record his first double-double of the season. It was his highest scoring output since he had 18 points against Marion on March 1.
"Everyone's been keying on Caleb and (Jacob) the whole time and that's when people have got to step up," Haake said. "And that's what I had to do. Whatever it takes to win the game."
Haake set the tone early with two baskets in the first 104 seconds that triggered a 7-0 start. He sank a pair of foul shots late in the first half to help his team to a 22-16 lead at the break.
The muscular two-way threat then hit a trio of short jumpers in the third quarter to put the game away.
"He was a dog out there," Zurliene said.
Mater Dei outscored the Red Devils 16-0 in the third period to take control 38-16. The Knights' defense held Murphysboro without a point for an eye-popping stretch of 12 minutes and 51 seconds from the mid-way point of the second period to the opening seconds of the final stanza.
"We've been pretty good defensively for quite some time now," Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. "I wasn't too much worried about our defense."
Zurliene, who stands 6-6, helped trigger the stop unit, which held Murphysboro (28-8) to a season-low in points.
"Defense is always what does it for us," Zurliene said. "Tonight was no different."
Zurliene added 12 points to the winning attack. Jacob Schadegg, son of the coach, chipped in with 10 points. Grant Goebel also added a pair of key baskets.
Mater Dei, with Haake leading the way, bolted out to a 7-0 lead. The Red Devils fought back to tie at 16-all before the Knights fashioned a 6-0 run over the final 4:14 of the half to go in front to stay.
"The better team won tonight — without question," Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy said. "They put a pretty good whipping on us."
Jacob Schadegg got the ball rolling in the third quarter with a layup for a 24-16 lead. Haake followed with a short jumper and Goebel scored on a driving layup for a 28-16 cushion. Zurliene and Haake added 2-pointers before Goebel converted on a strong drive for a 34-16 cushion.
"We came out in the third quarter and really put it together," Jacob Schadegg said. "After that, we just kept rolling."
The Knights have won 11 games on the current win-streak by 10 points or more, including several blowouts.
But their latest performance was even more impressive.
"I think we just came out swinging and hit them in the mouth before they knew what happened," said Zurliene, who recorded two early blocks to set the intimidation in motion.
Mater Dei finished fourth at state in their most recent appearance in 2015. It placed second in 1996 and fourth in 1974.
"Everyone on the team has been wanted to do this their entire life," Zurliene said. "It's crazy to think that now, it's really happening."