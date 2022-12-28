Haefner's all-around game proves crucial as Lafayette gets revenge win over Eureka

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Matt Haefner didn’t put the ball in the basket the way he wanted.

Eureka’s Carter Luft had something to do with that.

So did the rim.

A 6-foot-7 forward for the Lafayette High boys basketball team, Haefner is the Lancers top offensive weapon. He’s listed first on every opponent’s scouting report. He’s the one who signed with Truman State.

“That dude is so good,” said Eureka coach Austin Kirby, who played four years at Truman in his time. “Truman got a steal.”

When Lafayette and Eureka crossed paths Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament at Maryville University, Kirby sicced Luft on Haefner. The 6-foot Luft did what he could as Haefner finished the game with nine points.

But his impact was so much greater than the scoreboard as Lafayette held off Eureka’s furious rally to score a 53-47 revenge win over its archrival.

“I patted Carter Luft on the back because he gives us everything he’s got,” Kirby said. “It was their other guys today.”

The No. 13 seed, Lafayette (3-6) has won back-to-back games for the first time this season after upsetting No. 4 seed Troy Buchanan in the opening round. The Lancers will take on top seeded De Smet (7-1) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

It’s as tough a three-game stretch as Lafayette has had this season. Troy is expected to be among the better teams in the area when all is said and done this winter. Wednesday was a rematch with Eureka, which pinned a 43-28 loss on Lafayette Dec. 21. Rivalry games can be draining, especially in a tournament setting.

“It’s awesome because they got us at their place. It helps us get past last week,” Lafayette coach Bryan Keim said. “It’s a district game for us so now when we go to district seeds we have that balance. I think playing them on a neutral court helped us because that environment down there was incredible. Both towns came out and showed out for us.”

Eureka (6-4) had its three-game win streak snapped and has lost three of its last four to Lafayette. Wednesday’s five-point win was the largest margin of victory for the Lancers this season

And it could have been more.

Lafayette led wire-to-wire. It was up 25-15 at half. It was sitting pretty with a 36-23 edge headed into the fourth quarter. It even led 44-31 halfway through the final period after senior forward Logan Minton scored a layup and was fouled. The 6-foot-7 Minton was excellent for the Lancers as he scored a team-high 12 points and hauled in five rebounds.

But when his free throw missed after his made layup Eureka went on a run. The Wildcats extended their defense to full court and the Lancers had to play fast.

It turned into a helter skelter final few minutes as Eureka outscored Lafayette 16-6 to cut the lead to 50-47 with 34.5 seconds to play.

“We play off our defense. I felt like being down so much and getting off to a slow start we just had to go,” Kirby said. “We just tried to get a matchup we liked and attack the basket. It worked there a little bit but we dug too big a hole.”

During that run junior guard Mason Dunlap came to life as he scored six of his team-high 17 points. Sophomore guard Larry Reed and senior guard Dakota Joggerst were able to make an impact.

As the Wildcats were charging they got a look at 3-pointer in the last half minute that could have made it a one-point game. Only Haefner came flying in and deflected the shot for his third block of the afternoon. He finished with nine points but stuffed the stat sheet with four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The way Haefner created for the Lancers helped them take the lead and hold on to it.

“Early in the season when we’d get down early in games and we’re fighting back he feels he has to do too much at times,” Keim said. “Being able to get a lead early on allowed him to not have to force anything, not have to score. He facilitated. I think the more he plays and the tighter teams play him he’s starting to learn what’s going to be open for him. He did a phenomenal job.”

Senior forward Josh Dennis was one of those beneficiaries as he scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds. Senior guard Cooper Williams had nine points and three steals.

Haefner was perfectly fine with his scoring output as long as his team got the win. If he had one complaint with his performance it was his two dunk attempts that kicked off the rim when he tried to throw them down.

“I just remove it from my head and act like it was nothing,” Haefner said. “It’s hurting me on the inside a little bit.”

He’ll get the opportunity to try again on Thursday when Lafayette faces De Smet. The Spartans have won three in a row and haven’t scored fewer than 58 points this season. They’ve blown past 60 points in each of their first two games at the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament. It’s going to be a test and that’s what the Lancers want.

“We’re excited about it. You play in tournaments like this with teams like this because you want this competitive battle in the season,” Keim said. “We get to play battle-tested teams. Win, lose or draw it prepares us for the playoffs.”

Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament, quarterfinal: Lafayette 53, Eureka 47