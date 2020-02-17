Hancock holds off Affton in home finale

LEMAY — Sam Richardson walked off the Tiger Dome’s court for the last time Monday afternoon.
A senior swingman for the Hancock boys basketball team, he did so a winner.
Just barely.
Hancock dug its way out of a nine-point deficit in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter to escape Affton 69-65 in a President’s Day matinee.
It was Hancock’s sixth consecutive win over Affton and the second time these neighbor schools met this season. The first time they crossed paths was in the first round of the Southside Classic at Mehlville High on Dec. 12. It was the season debut for both teams and Hancock (19-5) cruised to a 76-35 win. Ten weeks later, Affton (6-15) was ready to show just how much it has improved.
“We knew coming in we’d have a little bit more things to throw at them,” Affton coach Jay Laue said.
For starters, the Cougars had their full lineup this time around. In December, senior guard Kaleb Recht was out. Moments into the game, junior post Joe Rolwes was done after he took a shot to the face.
“We thought he had a broken nose,” Laue said.
Both are starters and Laue only went to the bench when absolutely necessary. Recht and Rolwes were crucial as Affton took a lead in the first three minutes and didn’t give it up until the last two.
Recht scored 17 points and hauled in eight rebounds. Rowles scored 10 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and made three steals.
Affton led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter and held a 34-32 edge at halftime. The Cougars were deliberate with their offense. They routinely worked the ball around to all five players on the court with a variety of motion and ball movement that led to quality looks from near and far.
“When we shoot the ball like I think we can, like we did in the first half, we can put some pressure on some teams,” Laue said. “We have to make some threes to stay competitive.”
Senior point guard Alex Hercules was the linchpin that kept Affton in the game, especially when things tightened up. Hercules provided good ball handling and decision making against Hancock’s long and speedy defense. When he was able to split the double-team Hancock sent at him, he often found the open man for a good look. Hercules finished with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Hancock’s defense was unable to consistently turn Affton over and get out in transition. The Tigers had to guard for long stretches, and for a group that was out of sync when it walked into the gym for a 12:30 p.m. tip, it proved difficult.
“They’re high schoolers, they want to sleep in on days off. We tried to get them here at 10 o’clock,” Hancock coach Dan Knox said. “You could just tell they weren’t ready to play.”
The Tigers appeared poised to take control of the game late in the third quarter after Hercules picked up his fourth foul with 2 minutes and 16 seconds to go. Affton led 44-38 when he sat down and immediately turned the ball over in the backcourt on consecutive possessions. In a blink, Hancock had the lead down to 44-40. But some good ball movement and strong work rebounding helped Affton take a 51-44 lead into the fourth.
The Tigers appeared to find their stride in the final frame. Senior forward Jaylin Hunter scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. He jumped in a passing lane, snagged the ball and went the other way for a layup to give Hancock a 61-60 advantage with 2:18 to play. It was the Tigers first lead since the opening minutes of the game. Hunter had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Affton took the lead back when Hercules scored a layup with 1:27 to go. Hercules finished with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Hunter put the Tigers back on top on a tough runner with 1:07 to go only to watch Affton answer on the other end. The Cougars broke the pressure defense and Recht gave them the edge again on a putback with 51 seconds to play.
Richardson finally put the game away for the Tigers at the free-throw line. Hancock’s all-time leading scorer, the 6-foot-5 Richardson has more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career. He hit five of six free throws in the final 24 seconds to secure the win.
Richardson finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
“They came to play. We had to compete. It was a very competitive game,” Richardson said. “We had one of them days. Not really overlooking (them) but it was an early game. We had to bring some energy at the very end because we had to take over.”
Hancock senior forward Jeremiah Williams had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
The Tigers wrap up the regular season Wednesday at Brentwood. Hancock has won its last two against Brentwood and five of its last six. Last week, Hancock locked up a 79-74 win. If Monday told the Tigers anything, its past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.
“It’s a new game every time. If you play somebody and beat them you expect them to come harder the next time,” Richardson said. “We have to bring our best. Today wasn’t one of those days but we still got the win.”
Affton was unable to pull out the victory but showed what’s possible when it plays its style and everyone contributes. Sophomore guard Cody Recht scored 12 points and had seven rebounds. Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.
“If we play like we did tonight, the rest of the year we’ll be fine,” Laue said. “If we can stay out of foul trouble and continue to build on this, we’re looking to do a little damage in district. We can be a dangerous team. One thing my kids won’t do is give up. When they walk off the floor they’ve given all they’ve got. Good effort (today) and I’m proud of them.”