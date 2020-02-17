Hancock holds off Affton in home finale

Richardson finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

“They came to play. We had to compete. It was a very competitive game,” Richardson said. “We had one of them days. Not really overlooking (them) but it was an early game. We had to bring some energy at the very end because we had to take over.”

Hancock senior forward Jeremiah Williams had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

The Tigers wrap up the regular season Wednesday at Brentwood. Hancock has won its last two against Brentwood and five of its last six. Last week, Hancock locked up a 79-74 win. If Monday told the Tigers anything, its past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.

“It’s a new game every time. If you play somebody and beat them you expect them to come harder the next time,” Richardson said. “We have to bring our best. Today wasn’t one of those days but we still got the win.”

Affton was unable to pull out the victory but showed what’s possible when it plays its style and everyone contributes. Sophomore guard Cody Recht scored 12 points and had seven rebounds. Jeronimo Osvaldo-Sanchez had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

“If we play like we did tonight, the rest of the year we’ll be fine,” Laue said. “If we can stay out of foul trouble and continue to build on this, we’re looking to do a little damage in district. We can be a dangerous team. One thing my kids won’t do is give up. When they walk off the floor they’ve given all they’ve got. Good effort (today) and I’m proud of them.”