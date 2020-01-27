Harris leads Parkway Central into Parkway West Showdown semifinal

BALLWIN — Devion Harris had quite the first 1 minute and 15 seconds of game action on Monday.
The Parkway Central senior forward scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds in those 75 seconds, but he also picked up two fouls, including a technical for hanging on the rim too long after a dunk.
“I was just trying to get my team hyped and get up down the court and play hard on defense and execute on offense,” Harris said. “I was just trying to not pick up a foul to help my team get the win.”
The Colts struggled for a while without their standout, but Harris never did pick up that third foul and finished with a game-high 21 points to lead Central to a 48-45 win over Parkway South in a first-round game at the Parkway West Showdown.
“He’s the foundation of everything we do,” Central coach Aaron Mueller said. “He creates opportunities for other people because he draws so much attention. We want him to touch the ball in a good spot every single possession and I thought we executed pretty well to get him some good looks.”
The third-seeded Colts (8-7) advanced to take on No. 2 Hazelwood Central (8-7) in a semifinal matchup at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was their second win in the last seven games after a 6-2 start.
“It feels real good because last year we lost the first game in this tournament,” Harris said.
Sixth-seeded South (7-10) was also in need of a win, coming in with losses in nine of its last 11 games on the heels of a 5-0 start, but instead fell to 5-7 in games decided by single digits, and will play No. 7 Parkway West (6-8) in a consolation semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Our Achilles has just been not being able to put it all together for 32 minutes,” Patriots coach Matt Roach said. “It’s just been a dogfight. Our defense is good enough to compete with any team, but we’re struggling to finish it off.”
Harris’ hot start vaulted the Colts out to a quick 7-1 lead, but without him on the floor for the rest of the quarter, the Patriots enjoyed a 19-6 run the rest of the period.
South senior big man Isaiah Esker had a huge first quarter with eight points, but he too was saddled with foul trouble and did not score again before fouling out with 3:33 to play.
“Isaiah is a big part of our offense and he makes that outside shot a little bit easier to make,” Roach said. “When he’s not available, it makes that outside shot tough and then inside is obviously tough.”
South followed its first quarter outburst with a three-point second period in which the Patriots had just three free throw makes and no field goals. Even so, they emerged with a 23-22 lead at halftime.
“I thought (the first quarter) was going to give us a lot of momentum for that second quarter, but we just couldn’t put it together,” Roach said.
Senior guard Hunter King, who had 10 points, converted a finger roll to give the Colts a 29-27 advantage, their first since it was 7-6 midway through the first quarter. Central outscored South 14-7 in the third to push it to 36-30 heading to the fourth.
A 6-2 run got the Patriots within 38-36, but the Colts had a run of their own, an 8-2 spurt to push it back out to 46-38 with 1:43 to go.
South scored seven of the last nine points, but could not get closer than the final margin of three.
Jack Crayton led the Patriots with 16 points, including five 3-pointers, and fellow senior Derek Becker notched the first double-digit scoring effort of his career with 12 points, all in the final 8:02.
“Derek’s a guy who has been in and out of the lineup, so for him to start making those threes is huge for us,” Roach said. “And Jack’s a great shooter when his feet are set and we saw that today in the first quarter.”
After falling to the Patriots in the first round of the tournament last season, the Colts rebounded to win their final two games, but they’re glad to be on the right side of the bracket this time.
“It is nice to move right and get a chance to play in the semifinals and see where we’re at,” Mueller said. “Anytime you can win two out of three in this tournament, I think it’s a good accomplishment. But, I told our guys I’d rather win two out of three moving to the right. We’ve got a great opportunity and we’ll be ready to go Wednesday.”