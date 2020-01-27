Harris leads Parkway Central into Parkway West Showdown semifinal

“I thought (the first quarter) was going to give us a lot of momentum for that second quarter, but we just couldn’t put it together,” Roach said.

Senior guard Hunter King, who had 10 points, converted a finger roll to give the Colts a 29-27 advantage, their first since it was 7-6 midway through the first quarter. Central outscored South 14-7 in the third to push it to 36-30 heading to the fourth.

A 6-2 run got the Patriots within 38-36, but the Colts had a run of their own, an 8-2 spurt to push it back out to 46-38 with 1:43 to go.

South scored seven of the last nine points, but could not get closer than the final margin of three.

Jack Crayton led the Patriots with 16 points, including five 3-pointers, and fellow senior Derek Becker notched the first double-digit scoring effort of his career with 12 points, all in the final 8:02.

“Derek’s a guy who has been in and out of the lineup, so for him to start making those threes is huge for us,” Roach said. “And Jack’s a great shooter when his feet are set and we saw that today in the first quarter.”