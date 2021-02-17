Harris maintains hot hand as Marquette rolls past Parkway Central

CLARKSON VALLEY — Whatever pregame routine Max Harris has used the last two games, he may want to stick with it the rest of the season.
The Marquette junior guard followed up a career-high four 3-pointer, 24-point night last Friday against Hazelwood Central with another four treys and a game-high 14 points Wednesday night, as the Mustangs rolled to a 74-40 win over Parkway Central in a nonconference boys basketball game at Marquette.
“Most of the games, I start with form shooting, just to get my shot in line, and then I'll move out from there once I keep making shots. If it feels good, I'll just keep moving back,” Harris said. “I get more in a rhythm and being farther into the season I feel more comfortable with my role on the team and how I can shoot.”
Harris was one of three Mustangs to reach double figures, as junior forward Andrew Young scored 13 points and senior forward Owen Marsh added 10. Senior guard Alex Radovilsky was close with nine points off the bench.
Marsh, the only player on either team to come into Wednesday's game averaging double-figure scoring, is enjoying his hottest stretch of the season with seven straight games in double figures and a 14.2 point-per-game average during that span.
“Last year, it was the same thing. I felt like I heated up down the stretch,” Marsh said. “Maybe that's just a trend for me, I don't know.
Marquette (13-6) had not played a game since the win over the Hawks last Friday and had just one in-person practice due to the weather but ended up tying a season-high for points scored.
“I was really worried just because we practiced Saturday and then we had Zoom practices on Monday and Tuesday — and that's very different, trust me — so I was concerned with about how we'd look tonight,” Mustangs coach Eric Schweain said. “But I'm really proud of how the players came in and worked the ball, found the open man and knocked shots down. That's a good sign for us.”
Central, which had its first sub-.500 record in nine years last season, has found wins hard to come by again this season, but started three juniors and a freshman Wednesday and had just three seniors see the floor, including one starter.
Two of the underclassman starters led the way offensively for the Colts (6-13), who have dropped five of their last six games. Junior guard Brian Schenberg scored a career-high 10 points, including Central's only two 3-pointers, and freshman forward Oliver Kokal added nine points, including all seven of the Colts' third quarter points.
“Pretty much everybody lacks experience and we're trying to get that on the fly,” Central coach Aaron Mueller said. “Obviously there's some growing pains, but I've been excited about the way we've progressed and we've just got to hang in there and keep grinding.”
Marquette led just 9-8 inside the final minute of the first quarter before it exploded for a huge run over the next seven minutes.
A free throw and a Harris 3-pointer allowed the Mustangs to close the quarter with a five-point lead. Two more Harris treys in the first two minutes of the second quarter fueled a 17-1 run to start the quarter and a 21-1 surge overall to give Marquette a commanding 30-9 lead.
“Once you make two, the rim feels like you're shooting into an ocean,” Harris said. “So, you just keep firing and it goes in.”
Central finally got going in the final three minutes of the first half, outscoring Marquette 9-5 during that span, but the Mustangs still enjoyed a comfortable 35-18 lead at the intermission.
“We had a big drought and it coincided with really giving up a bunch of open shots,” Mueller said. “You've got to credit them. They always have five guys on the floor that can score. I told our guys before the game that they've probably got eight guys that can score 15 and about three or four guys that can score 20 or 25.”
Any thoughts of a Central comeback were quickly dashed when Marquette opened the third quarter on a 13-3 run to blow the game wide open with a 27-point lead.
“We're moving the ball well, we're playing as a team and our defense is rotating good,” Harris said. “We're finding ways to win.”
The victory was the fourth in succession for Marquette, which enters the final week of its regular season with some good momentum.
“As a group, I feel like everybody's gearing in for a couple weeks from now,” Schweain said. “We're trying to fine-tune some things with districts getting closer.”