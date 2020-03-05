Harter, Hacala lead Marquette past Eureka for district title

MANCHESTER – After a loss to Lafayette in late December, the Marquette boys basketball team had a record of 7-11, having lost six of seven games.
Junior Owen Marsh knew what was missing.
“At the beginning of the season, we were playing as individuals, and then something just clicked with us. We started sharing the ball, getting the best shot every possession and playing as a team,” Marsh said.
The transformation of Marquette came full circle Thursday.
Brendan Harter and Hunter Hacala combined for 41 points and hit seven 3-pointers as the Mustangs shot 57 percent from the floor and held off a furious fourth quarter charge to defeat Eureka 68-62 in the Class 5 District 3 championship game at Parkway South.
Marquette (15-13), winners of five games in a row, advanced to play the winner of Chaminade (18-6) and Webster Groves (20-7) at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Lindenwood University.
It is the Mustangs' first district championship since 2013 when it advanced to the state semifinals, earning a fourth-place finish.
Eureka (20-8) was coming off a slow start in their semifinal win against Parkway West when they scored just four first quarter points, so the immediately Wildcats looked to establish 6-foot-5 center Jack Burke in the post. Burke, who scored 20 points in an earlier win against Marquette, scored the first basket of the game, but senior Josh Merz, junior Cade Woodfin and a collapsing team defense made that basket his only one of the half.
“Burke is an unbelievable player with soft hands and a great touch around the basket,” Marquette coach Eric Schweain said. “I tip my hat to Merz and Woodfin for holding him at bay.”
The focus on Burke made three-pointers and long twos both available and tempting for the Wildcats guards, but Eureka went 0-for 10 from 3-point range in the first half.
“I really thought we got good looks, we just couldn’t get it to go in,” Eureka coach Austin Kirby said. “When you play a big team that’s going to protect the paint and make you shoot from the perimeter, you’ve got to knock those down.”
The long rebounds were equally tempting for the Marquette fast break as Marsh and the bigs cleaned up the glass and sent the Mustangs into transition offense as they opened a 18-12 lead after one quarter.
“When where able to get missed shots, it leads into our offense when we play good defense like that,” Marsh said.
And the three ball was not nearly as unkind to Marquette junior Brendan Harter, who drained two from deep and scored 11 first half points. The Mustangs opened the quarter on a 16-4 run and took a 14-point lead into the locker room.
“It was a lot of our guys dream to be in this game,” Harter said. “As soon as I let that first (shot) go, I felt it, and after that, I knew we were going to show them that we’re a different team than the first time we played.”
Harter emerged from the locker room just as hot, scoring 10 points in the third quarter, and the heat expanded to Hacala, who scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half as the lead ballooned to 19 points.
“We were hot. We were popping threes from the corner and making them,” Hacala said. “We were just trying to move the ball and get open looks and we certainly did that.”
Eureka guard Luke Laudel drained a three at the buzzer to make the score 48-32 and kickstarted another gear for the Wildcats in the fourth quarter. The quickness of Nate Parker and Jhalon Asher-Sanders turned steals into layups as Eureka carved away at the lead. A Laudel three, a Burke putback and a Parker layup cut the lead to 64-59 with 45 seconds remaining, but ultimately the Wildcats ran out of time.
“We finally got our pace going that we wanted and started making some shots. We climbed the hill and kept fighting back, but just couldn’t get over the hill,” Kirby said.
The last three victories for Marquette have come against Webster Groves, Lafayette and now Eureka, three teams they lost to earlier in the season.
“We had a tough patch in early January, but I could see the kids really meshing together,” Schweain said. “Basketball is about fighting through adversity. I’m just so proud of our kids.”