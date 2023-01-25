 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hazelwood Central boys basketball coach Gilmore suspended

Hazelwood Central vs. Francis Howell Central boys basketball

Hazelwood Central boys basketball coach Brandon Gilmore talks to his players on the bench during the Class 5 District 6 championship against Francis Howell Central on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

Hazelwood Central boys basketball coach Brandon Gilmore has been suspended by the Hazelwood School District according to an online petition at Change.org.

Hazelwood School District spokesperson Jordyn Elston would neither confirm nor deny the suspension.

“I cannot comment on personnel matters and cannot contribute to this conversation in any way,” Elston said.

Gilmore did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment.

Multiple sources said Gilmore’s suspension stems from his behavior toward officials after Cape Central played at Hazelwood Central on Jan. 13. The Hawks lost to the Tigers 61-51 in overtime. Cape Central (18-0) is considered a contender for the Class 5 state championship.

Hazelwood Central (6-9) has lost six games in a row. The Hawks are scheduled to play Hazelwood West (5-12) at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Parkway West Showdown at Parkway West High.

The length of Gilmore’s suspension could not be confirmed, but the online petition states it is for the remainder of the season.

This is Gilmore’s sixth season as Hazelwood Central’s coach. Entering this season the Hawks' record in his tenure was 78-49 with a Class 5 quarterfinal appearance in 2017-18 and district championships in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

