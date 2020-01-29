Hazelwood Central, De Smet roll into final at Parkway West Showdown

The second quarter Hazelwood Central ratcheted up the defense which led to more transition opportunities which is the Hawks' bread and butter.

“We get out in transition and everybody scores, everybody gets the ball,” Hazelwood Central junior forward Jonathan Dunn said. "It looks good in transition when we’re sharing the ball.”

Dunn was strong as he scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds. He scored on back-to-back possessions to put the Hawks up 21-8 with 5 minutes and 39 seconds to play in the second.

“One of the keys to our defense was to not turn the ball over. Any time you turn it over they’re going to go three on one and they can go so fast,” Parkway Central coach Aaron Mueller said. “We struggled with that in the second quarter. We kind of got sped up. We needed to take a deep breath and slow down a bit.”

Nicholson found his range after a Parkway Central timeout as Hazelwood Central took a 34-16 lead at one point. The Colts trimmed it to 34-20 at the half but the damage was done.

“It was a little too much to overcome,” Mueller said.