Hazelwood Central, De Smet roll into final at Parkway West Showdown

BALLWIN — Jayden Nicholson went around the world in the second quarter Wednesday night.
A freshman guard for the Hazelwood Central boys basketball team, Nicholson knocked down four 3-pointers in the period from different spots around the arc as the Hawks rolled to a 57-44 win over Parkway Central in the semifinal round of the Parkway West Showdown.
“I get in the gym all day and work on my game,” Nicholson said.
Hazelwood Central (9-7) advanced to play De Smet for the tournament championship at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (13-5) cruised past Lafayette 68-33 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
It’s a rematch from last year’s tournament title game which De Smet took 55-45.
“They got us last year,” Hazelwood Central Brandon Gilmore said. “We have to get locked in, watch film, get better, pay attention to the scouting report and get to it. Clash of the titans. I like it.”
If Nicholson has the time and space to open up like he did on Wednesday the Hawks will take it. The sweet-shooting lefty scored all 12 of his points in the second quarter.
Parkway Central (8-8) trailed 11-6 after the first quarter but managed to play the game at its pace.
The second quarter Hazelwood Central ratcheted up the defense which led to more transition opportunities which is the Hawks' bread and butter.
“We get out in transition and everybody scores, everybody gets the ball,” Hazelwood Central junior forward Jonathan Dunn said. "It looks good in transition when we’re sharing the ball.”
Dunn was strong as he scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds. He scored on back-to-back possessions to put the Hawks up 21-8 with 5 minutes and 39 seconds to play in the second.
“One of the keys to our defense was to not turn the ball over. Any time you turn it over they’re going to go three on one and they can go so fast,” Parkway Central coach Aaron Mueller said. “We struggled with that in the second quarter. We kind of got sped up. We needed to take a deep breath and slow down a bit.”
Nicholson found his range after a Parkway Central timeout as Hazelwood Central took a 34-16 lead at one point. The Colts trimmed it to 34-20 at the half but the damage was done.
“It was a little too much to overcome,” Mueller said.
Hazelwood Central got a strong defensive effort all around but from junior guard Cole Farrell in particular. The 6-foot-4 Farrell came up with five steals to go along with 10 points. Senior guard Dave Roberts had six points, six rebounds and three steals. Nicholson had a pair of steals and a block.
“We locked in to our defense assignments like we’ve supposed to be doing all year,” Gilmore said. “Defense and sharing the ball. When we do that we look really, really good.”
The Hawks will have to be on point Friday night if they want to beat De Smet and earn a small piece of revenge from last season. De Smet has won back-to-back games and four of its last five. The Spartans had little trouble with Lafayette as junior guard Jeremiah Walker scored 20 points and handed out three assists. Sophomore guard Brian Taylor had 12 points and three rebounds. Junior post Yaya Keita had nine points and six rebounds while junior post Sekou Gassama had eight points and five rebounds.
“It’s exciting, we have to come out ready to play,” Dunn said.
Parkway Central will rematch with Lafayette (9-7) at 7 p.m. Friday. They played earlier this season on Dec. 10 as the Colts won on a buzzer-beater 53-52. Without Wednesday night’s lopsided loss Parkway Central was prepared to see a motivated Lafayette.
“We’re about as evenly matched as two teams can be,” Mueller said. “They’ll definitely be fired up to get us again. We’ll have to be ready.”