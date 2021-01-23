Hazelwood Central looks to get on track after two-month COVID-19 delay

But the Hazelwood School District, out of safety concerns, waited two months before giving its athletic teams the green light to begin practicing Jan. 4.

Gilmore got the required workout sessions out of the way and then hit the ground running with a season-opening 86-46 loss at powerful CBC on Thursday.

Less than 48 hours later, the Hawks were at it again.

"It was hard not playing while a lot of teams were out there," said Graham, who led the Hawks with 16 points Saturday.

The Central players did their best to stay in shape during the shutdown. Graham said he lifted weights and worked as many drills as possible on his own.

Covington-Berry, who had nine points, also stayed active.

"But it wasn't the same as games," he added.

Central sports a solid basketball tradition. It has won three successive district titles and went 27-3 in 2017-2018, losing to eventual state runner-up Chaminade in the quarterfinal round.

So Graham knows his team has a lot of ground to make up in order to put together a strong postseason run.

"Not that close now," he said. "But we'll get there."