Hazelwood Central looks to get on track after two-month COVID-19 delay

CREVE COEUR — Jai Graham looked everywhere.
The Hazelwood Central senior searched high and low for an open gym as his team sat idle in November and December, grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'd find something in O'Fallon or St. Peters — anywhere there was a place to play for a few hours," Graham recalled.
Central sophomore Jhordan Covington-Berry went old school in search for some action.
"A driveway, playground," he said. "I just wanted to get out there."
Those days are over.
The Hawks are back playing again after a two-month absence.
Central, in just its second game of this truncated boys basketball season, dropped a 61-43 decision to Whitfield on Saturday afternoon in a non-league contest at Whitfield.
The lopsided score did little to dampen the enthusiasm of Central coach Brandon Gilmore, who was happy just to be screaming and yelling instructions from the sidelines again.
"Right now, anytime we can play a game — that's a good thing," Gilmore said. "Sure, there's a lot we need to work on. But we're out there and that's what's most important."
Many teams throughout the area were able to keep a somewhat normal schedule, opening practice in early November as planned.
But the Hazelwood School District, out of safety concerns, waited two months before giving its athletic teams the green light to begin practicing Jan. 4.
Gilmore got the required workout sessions out of the way and then hit the ground running with a season-opening 86-46 loss at powerful CBC on Thursday.
Less than 48 hours later, the Hawks were at it again.
"It was hard not playing while a lot of teams were out there," said Graham, who led the Hawks with 16 points Saturday.
The Central players did their best to stay in shape during the shutdown. Graham said he lifted weights and worked as many drills as possible on his own.
Covington-Berry, who had nine points, also stayed active.
"But it wasn't the same as games," he added.
Central sports a solid basketball tradition. It has won three successive district titles and went 27-3 in 2017-2018, losing to eventual state runner-up Chaminade in the quarterfinal round.
So Graham knows his team has a lot of ground to make up in order to put together a strong postseason run.
"Not that close now," he said. "But we'll get there."
The Hawks displayed some form from their last three seasons at times against Whitfield (5-7), which broke a three-game losing streak. They rallied from a 28-point deficit to get to within 51-38 on a 3-pointer by Covington-Berry with 6 minutes 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Central began the comeback with a 13-1 run over the final 2:47 of third period. That outburst trimmed a 46-18 deficit to 47-31.
"We're still trying to find our identity as a team," Gilmore said. "We'll figure it out."
The Hawks lost five key cogs from last year's 17-11 team. Three transferred to other schools; two moved out of town.
That left Graham and junior Tevin Gowins as the only returners with varsity experience under their belts.
Graham, who averaged 3.4 points per game last season, is considered the team leader. He says the two-month layoff was difficult, but not impossible to overcome.
"There's no way we're going to use it as an excuse," Graham said. "We came out kind of slow today. That's my fault, I'm the leader. We're getting where we're beyond excuses."
Central has beefed up its schedule with games against toughies Chaminade, MICDS, Cardinal Ritter, Marquette, Jennings and De Smet in the next 31 days.
"We've got to get in as many games as we can because we're so far behind," Gilmore said. "That's fine. These guys can handle it."