Hazelwood, Ferguson-Florissant take steps to bring back basketball

Basketball is at the early stage of returning to North St. Louis County.

On Thursday, Hazelwood School District spokesperson Anthony Kiekow confirmed the district has authorized basketball practices to begin Jan. 11 at Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East and Hazelwood West.

The Ferguson-Florissant School District has allowed its basketball teams to begin virtual conditioning practices this week, according to district spokesperson Kevin Hampton. The Ferguson-Florissant Board of Education is scheduled to meet Jan. 13. Hampton said it is expected to make a decision about students remaining fully virtual or returning to school in-person.

“That decision will affect decisions regarding student athletes return to in-person practice and competition,” Hampton wrote in an email.

As of Thursday, Pattonville and Normandy were the only two public school districts in North County that have played basketball this winter.

