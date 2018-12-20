BELLEVILLE • Alton Marquette committed 19 turnovers and didn't close out the game in style Thursday. But the Explorers, as they've done all season, still managed to get the job done.
Senior Nick Hemann led all scorers with 17 points and senior Chris Hartrich scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as Marquette held on for a 55-49 victory over Althoff.
"We knew coming into it that it was going to be a tough game for us," said the 6-foot-8 Hemann, who was 7-for-9 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. "We just had to prepare really well, have good practices before (the game), come in with a good mind and execute everything we needed to do."
Junior Brett Terry also made major contributions for the Explorers (10-1). Terry scored eight of his 10 points in a dominant third quarter in which Marquette outscored the Crusaders 15-5. Terry was 5-for-5 from the field.
Althoff (5-5), which led 26-21 at halftime, missed 16 of its first 17 shots in the second half as Marquette surged ahead 41-31 with 5 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the game.
"You don't like losing at home," Althoff coach Greg Leib said. "The kids come out in elf suits and stuff like that, and you want to give them an opportunity to have something to be cheerful about. They didn't have much cheering to do."
Althoff rallied late, whittling a 49-44 deficit with 48.4 seconds to play to 51-49 on junior Greg Wells' 3-point play with 12 seconds left.
But Hartrich sank two free throws with 9.4 seconds to play, and junior Spencer Cox added two more with 0.9 seconds left.
The Crusaders committed just 10 turnovers, but shot 36 percent from the field (17-for-47). Althoff was 10-for-14 from the line.
"We haven't seen that speed or seen that type of length," Marquette coach Steve Medford said of Althoff. "That's a good basketball team. They just beat Centralia, beat Marion and beat Mascoutah. That's a good win for our club.
"We're young. At one point, I looked out there and we had three sophomores. We don't execute near as well as we normally do (compared) to some of the groups I've had. That's because we've got a little inexperience. We'll get better with that."
Althoff got 12 points from Wells, 10 from 6-8 junior Patrick Readye, nine from 6-5 junior Daulton Burgner and eight from junior Jack Bruening.
Cox finished with eight for the Explorers, including a 3-pointer from just inside midcourt that tied the game at 12 after the first quarter.
Marquette shot an efficient 53 percent (17-for-32) from the field and was 17-for-21 from the line.
Medford was proud of the Explorers' defensive effort, particularly from beyond the arc, where Althoff was 5-for-16.
"We defended the 3 pretty well," he said. "One thing we did a really good job of tonight was limit them to one (shot) and done.
"To be 10-1 at the break (after) a good win over Althoff and a few other schools, I'm really ecstatic for my kids."
Leib, whose team will play next week in the Collinsville Holiday Classic, bemoaned the poor shooting performance.
"I either spend not enough time or too much time on shooting," he said. "I've got to find a balance, because 1-for-16 ... Kids are trying to make shots. We got some good looks; they just didn't drop. Some of them were in the rim and out. That's basketball."