Hemminghaus, Steckler power Columbia over Civic Memorial at Freeburg-Columbia tourney

FREEBURG — Columbia's monster trio may have just added a fourth member to now make it a quartet.

Brady Hemminghaus, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, muscled his way into the group Wednesday. Hemminghaus and Jack Steckler each scored 15 points to spark Columbia to a 62-36 victory over Civic Memorial in the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament.

"Everybody knows we have a really good three-headed monster in (senior Jack) Steckler, (sophomore Sam) Donald and (senior Dylan) Murphy," Columbia coach Mark Sandstrom said. "We needed a fourth and a fifth guy to step up. Hemminghaus has done a nice job with that. We have other guys who are capable but they are young and still getting comfortable."

Columbia wanted this win, Hemminghaus said. The team goal was to return to play for the tourney title.

"We had the energy and we kept on pushing the ball up the floor," Hemminghaus said. "We were making shots. I think we're tough to beat. It's real important to get back and play for the championship. It's really run and we do it all as a team."

Steckler agreed.

"It's hard to go back to back in anything," Steckler said. "We've been trying to stay focused and get back there again, and now we have. We prepare a lot and for everyone we play. We do everything we can to win. We play hard."

Columbia won both of its games Tuesday. Columbia scored a 65-34 win over the Nelson County (Kentucky) Cardinals and a 52-41 victory over rival Waterloo.

Columbia (12-2) went 3-0 in Pool B play and advances to play in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Columbia won the tournament that began in 1957 last year and in 2019. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, Columbia has won eight tournament titles.

"One of the big things is we wanted to defend our title that we won last year," Sandstrom said. "We had to take care of this game to get in. Our motto (Wednesday) was 'Defend the Ship' and now we have a chance. We 100% love playing in this tournament."

Earlier this season, Columbia won the Mascoutah Tipoff Classic.

"If we can win another one, that would be great," Sandstrom said. "We want to play in hostile environments and we have done that already this year. Our strength of schedule has been really tough and (Thursday) night will be no different. We want to get better.

"We did what we wanted to do. We wanted to pressure. We wanted to rebound and we wanted to run. And we were able to do all those three things."

Hemminghaus scored Columbia's first seven points.

"It was important to get the energy going and to start strong," Hemminghaus said.

Sandstrom was impressed.

"We got that right out of the gate and that's what we need," Sandstrom said. "A lot of teams know who the other three are. We need that complementary player to get in there. (Hemminghaus is) 6-4 and he's got a good body."

Civic Memorial hung in and battled with Columbia. After the first quarter, Columbia held a slim 15-11 lead.

That changed in the second quarter. Columbia swarmed to the ball on both ends of the court and played a tenacious defense. Civil Memorial wilted a little under the intensity of Columbia's play.

Columbia outscored Civic Memorial 22-9 in the frame to take a commanding 37-20 lead into intermission.

"Like (Tuesday) night, I thought we wore Waterloo out," Sandstrom said. "Our relentless getting up and down and with the number of athletes we have, I think it takes a toll on a lot of teams if you let us do it. I think that was the case (Wednesday)."

Columbia had two other players reach double figures: senior Dylan Murphy with 13 points and Donald with 10.

"When we get four guys in double figures, we're pretty tough to beat," Sandstrom said. "We had everybody in the flow. We have people who can score. We've got good balance. Al of that was on display (Wednesday). We want to get loose balls. We want to push and share. Our kids love to run. They love basketball and they love being together."

Civic Memorial coach Lee Green said his team tried to eliminate Columbia's scoring threats.

"We tried to take away their best two players in (Murphy) and (Donald)," Green said. "I thought for the most part we did pretty good. What happened was their role players shot the ball really well. They did a great job. You do everything you can to take away their two best players and the role players get you. That's a testament to how good a team they are."

Columbia was not challenged in the second half. It took a 54-26 lead into the fourth quarter and emptied the bench late in the game.

Civic Memorial fell to 6-6.

Green credited Columbia with playing well in the game.

"They're a really good team," Green said. "They are well-coached. They did a great job with their game plan to take away our sets. Hats off to them. They play hard. They shot the ball extremely well. There's no doubt they did a good job on us. It's a learning experience when you play a great team like Columbia."

Freeburg-Columbia Tournament: Columbia 62, Civic Memorial 36