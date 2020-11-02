Highland boys basketball coach Cunningham survives near-death scare from COVID-19

On the seventh day, Charise Walker allowed herself to cry.
Tears of relief.
Tears borne of fear.
Tears of pure joy.
They poured out of her in the hotel room after she hung up with the hospital. The emotional wave of the last week washed over her.
“There was no time to process this. I want my brother to be alive,” Walker said. “That was the time I knew he was out of the fire. It almost seemed like he wasn’t going to make it.”
Had she not raced from Chicago to Glen Carbon when she did, Deryl Cunningham would not have made it. He would have been one of the nearly 10,000 people in Illinois who have died from COVID-19.
Cunningham, 49, remains among us, in large part, because his sister wouldn’t let him go.
HOOP DREAMS
Deryl Cunningham walked into the gym to talk to the kids.
He walked out with a blessing.
Gene Pingatore knew talent when he saw it. The legendary boys basketball coach at St. Joseph High in the Chicago suburb of Westchester, Pingatore showed Cunningham the path that made him a McDonald’s All-American, a Parade All-American and led to his 2003 enshrinement in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
A 1989 graduate, Cunningham had his number retired by St. Joseph in 2004. He was just the third player in school history bestowed the honor, joining Isiah Thomas and Daryl Thomas.
“St. Joseph is very special to me,” Cunningham said. “Coach Ping built a heck of a family.”
It’s why when Pingatore asked him to come speak to that year’s team, Cunningham jumped at the opportunity. He had experiences to share.
Cunningham was at the end of his professional basketball career. After graduating from St. Joseph he spent one year at DePaul University before transferring to Kansas State, where he played for Dana Altman, who now is Oregon’s head coach. During his time in Manhattan, Cunningham helped the Wildcats to the 1993 NCAA Tournament and the 1994 NIT semifinals. Both years he led the Big Eight in offensive rebounds.
He was selected in the fourth round of the Continental Basketball Association’s 1994 draft by the Sioux Falls Skyforce. His coach that season was Flip Saunders.
Cunningham played five seasons in the CBA, then went overseas. His career crisscrossed the globe as he played in Switzerland, Belgium, France, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.
When Pingatore saw Cunningham working with the players at practice that day he asked if he’d considered coaching. The reasons were twofold. Cunningham showed a knack for instruction as he bounced between the different groups. Also, Pingatore needed an assistant. He had been holding a spot for another former player, Marty Clark, who went to Duke, but something fell through. The job was Cunningham’s if he wanted it.
Cunningham didn’t know what to say. He was still grinding out a living playing for a traveling professional Nike team. He wasn’t sure he was ready to step away just yet.
Pingatore told him to take his time.
“He was willing to wait,” Cunningham said. “Things took off from there. The rest is school history.”
Cunningham spent the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons on Pingatore’s staff. In his second season, St. Joseph won its first 21 games — the best start in school history — and finished 28-2.
The coaching bug bit Cunningham — hard. After two years with Pingatore, Cunningham took an assistant coaching position at South Dakota State. It was the first of three NCAA Division I assistant coaching jobs for Cunningham. He had a three-year run at Indiana State and spent four years at SIU Edwardsville. The 6-foot-6 Cunningham often worked with the post players.
When SIUE turned over its coaching staff in 2015, Cunningham and his wife, Maria, weren’t looking to uproot themselves and their young children. They have a daughter, Ciara, now 12, and son, Braylon, now 10.
“As we got older we were looking for more stability,” Cunningham said. “We stayed down here.”
Cunningham was hired to coach the boys basketball team at Gateway Legacy Christian in Glen Carbon. In September of 2019, Highland High named him its boys basketball coach after Brian Perkes stepped down.
Cunningham was pondering what this coming winter, his second on the sidelines for the Bulldogs, might look like when he fell ill.
After days of struggling to get out of his recliner, he called his sister.
SPINNING THE HITS
Homer Cunningham was booked for months on end.
Wedding receptions. Proms. Block parties.
Name it and the “Musicman” would show up and move the crowd.
“I grew up on music,” Deryl Cunningham said. “My dad was known throughout the Chicagoland area as the ‘Musicman.’ ”
Homer was in demand. Clients wouldn’t finalize their wedding dates unless they knew he could play the reception. A radio deejay early on, Homer started his own business, and business was good for more than three decades.
Deryl Cunningham was there to help. He loaded speakers, equipment and crates of records into his father’s van.
“We had quite a few crates of records,” Cunningham said.
As time and music plowed ahead Homer decided to step away. Technology turned those beautiful stacks of vinyl into thumb drives. The popular music of the moment contained language beyond what Homer felt comfortable playing.
With a van full of equipment to move, Homer asked his son if he wanted it.
Cunningham took it all.
“Deryl has always been interested in music,” Charise Walker said.
Cunningham studied at his father’s side. Deejaying is more art than science. Finding the right music to match the moment, orchestrating the delicate balance of a bride, groom and their families at a wedding reception, it all requires a feel found only with experience.
“My dad taught me extremely well,” Cunningham said.
When he was in college, the Kansas State basketball team traveled to Europe, Cunningham thinks it was Sweden, and the players went out on the town. When Altman and the coaching staff came looking, they found the team on a party boat.
Cunningham was behind the turntables.
After receiving Homer’s equipment Cunningham started his own business, Music For All Occasions, and has proven to be a worthy understudy. He’s one of the top-rated deejays in the area. He’s worked countless wedding receptions, school dances, birthday parties and corporate shindigs.
He even handled music duties for the “Musicman” himself at Homer’s 65th birthday party.
When the coronavirus pandemic brought life as we know it to a screeching halt in March, Cunningham’s business dried up. Wedding season is his busy season, and when COVID-19 crowd restrictions went into effect in Illinois the jobs were few and far between.
“It shut some things down,” Cunningham said.
But not everything. Cunningham was still booked to work in Indiana and Missouri, both of which have fewer restrictions for crowds.
He worked wedding receptions in both states this fall. Cunningham doesn’t know if that’s where he contracted COVID-19.
“The contact tracing is limited,” Walker said. “There’s no way to totally get everybody. He worked two weddings on back to back Saturdays, both of them were in barns. But he still had his everyday life of coaching and working. I don’t know if we’ll truly pinpoint where he picked up COVID.”
Where he caught it is irrelevant at this point.
How he lives the rest of his life with the damage it caused is his and Walker's only concern.
'YOU DON’T GET TO CHECK OUT ON ME'
Charise Walker didn’t ask questions. She didn’t hesitate. She didn’t think.
Her baby brother needed her.
She got in the car and drove.
Two years older and more than a foot shorter, Walker has looked up at Cunningham for a long time — just not as long as she's looked out for him.
“We’ve always been very close,” Walker said.
She knew Cunningham was in a bad way. When they had spoken on the phone he told her he was feeling under the weather. Cunningham had a history of kidney troubles. As he described his symptoms Walker thought it was a good idea for him to get tested for COVID-19. If nothing else to just rule it out.
Cunningham went to a drive-thru clinic Oct. 4 in Alton.
The next day he was told he tested positive.
Cunningham spent the coming days in bed with flu-like symptoms. His body ached. He couldn’t eat or drink.
At one point when Cunningham was on the phone with Walker and their mother, he abruptly halted the conversation.
“We could hear him vomiting,” Walker said.
On Oct. 9, Cunningham called Walker and told her he needed her. He was headed to Anderson Hospital but not without her. Walker’s family in Chicago helped her quickly pack her things and she set off.
Shortly after she arrived at Cunningham’s house the ambulance came to take him. Cunningham, all 6-foot-6 of him, lumbered out of his house to the ambulance.
Walker joined him at the emergency room while Maria stayed with the children at home.
As he lay in the emergency room bed, Cunningham looked at his sister covered in personal protective equipment on the other side of the unit and told her this was it.
“I’m not going to make it,” he said. “Let me go.”
Walker strode across the room, took Cunningham's hand and peered through the fog that clouded his face.
“You’re going to make it, you’re going to pull through,” Walker said. “You don’t get to check out on me.”
She told him to recite Psalm 91 like their mother told them. He said it as the hospital staff wheeled him to the COVID-19 ward.
Because of hospital protocols Walker couldn’t be with her brother. She took up residence in a nearby hotel and began working the phone.
Walker was designated point person for Cunningham’s care. As Cunningham was examined and tested it became clear he was suffering from kidney failure.
“COVID blew it out,” Cunningham said.
He needed dialysis, and fast. Walker signed off on the treatment but requested they put the catheter in his arm.
The next day the hospital called Walker with an update. They told her they had to put the catheter in his neck.
Walker was beside herself. She’d specifically requested his arm.
Cunningham had 28 times the normal level of toxins in his body.
“They told me if they’d put it in his arm he’d have died,” Walker said.
That was Saturday.
At 6 a.m. Sunday the hospital called Walker again to inform her Cunningham’s hemoglobin had dropped significantly. He needed a blood transfusion.
When Walker relayed this, Cunningham’s nephrologist said to hold off on the transfusion. If Cunningham should require a kidney transplant a transfusion could lead his body to reject the donor kidney. Instead the nephrologist recommended an Epogen treatment.
The hospital agreed.
Later that afternoon Cunningham had his second round of dialysis. The catheter was moved from his neck to the left side of his chest, near his heart.
Cunningham's recovery was touch and go over the next several days.
“He was so weak from the dialysis he couldn’t move,” Walker said. “He’d sleep a lot, he couldn’t open his eyes.”
It wasn’t until Thursday, Oct. 15, that the hospital called to tell Walker he was being released from the COVID-19 ward. She could visit him in the recovery unit.
“It didn’t hit me until then. Everything was too low or too high,” Walker said. “It was the first time I cried.”
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Amy Boscolo knows Cunningham is feeling better.
She’s back to budgeting at minimum a half an hour of her day when he calls.
“Deryl today is back to the Deryl we know,” Boscolo said.
The Highland High athletics director, Boscolo spoke with Cunningham when he was near his worst. It was obvious he was in a bad way. He had a hard time stringing together complete thoughts. He wasn’t the personable, chatty guy that the Highland community has come to love and embrace.
As his condition deteriorated, Boscolo was compelled to do something. Knowing hospital bills would be problematic, she started a GoFundMe page for Cunningham. She thought it was the easiest way for Cunningham’s wealth of friends across the country and world to help him in his time of need.
“It became a flurry of ‘What can we do to help?’ ” Boscolo said.
As of Friday, more than $38,000 had been given to Cunningham’s cause.
When Cunningham was made aware of the fundraiser he was not happy. He didn’t want what he considered charity.
“I want everyone’s prayers,” Cunningham said. “My parents told me to put my pride down, that people wanted to help me. I’m grateful and very blessed.”
Cunningham was released from the hospital Oct. 17. He’s grown stronger in the time since. He drove himself to his dialysis treatments last week. He’s going to need dialysis three times a week for the foreseeable future. After 90 days the catheter can be moved from his heart to his arm.
Cunningham is medically cleared to resume coaching the Highland boys basketball team when the winter season begins Nov. 16.
To be at practice in a few weeks sharing his passion for the game that took him around the world is something Cunningham didn’t think he would get to do again. Had his sister not been by his side, he doesn’t know if he’d have lived to see the inside of another gym.
“My mom, dad, sister and my wife and kids, that’s what brought me through,” Cunningham said. “Some people don’t get that support.”
Cunningham will need a new kidney if he’s going to stop dialysis. Walker already has started the process of making that happen. She’s signed on as his living donor. If she’s a genetic match they’ll begin the three-to-six-month process of taking her kidney and implanting it in him.
Walker wishes she could give it to him tomorrow and have it done.
“Take it, I can survive on one,” Walker said. “There is nothing I wouldn’t do for him. He means the world to me. I cherish everything we’ve done together.”
