Highland boys basketball coach Cunningham survives near-death scare from COVID-19

Cunningham was released from the hospital Oct. 17. He’s grown stronger in the time since. He drove himself to his dialysis treatments last week. He’s going to need dialysis three times a week for the foreseeable future. After 90 days the catheter can be moved from his heart to his arm.

Cunningham is medically cleared to resume coaching the Highland boys basketball team when the winter season begins Nov. 16.

To be at practice in a few weeks sharing his passion for the game that took him around the world is something Cunningham didn’t think he would get to do again. Had his sister not been by his side, he doesn’t know if he’d have lived to see the inside of another gym.

“My mom, dad, sister and my wife and kids, that’s what brought me through,” Cunningham said. “Some people don’t get that support.”

Cunningham will need a new kidney if he’s going to stop dialysis. Walker already has started the process of making that happen. She’s signed on as his living donor. If she’s a genetic match they’ll begin the three-to-six-month process of taking her kidney and implanting it in him.

Walker wishes she could give it to him tomorrow and have it done.

“Take it, I can survive on one,” Walker said. “There is nothing I wouldn’t do for him. He means the world to me. I cherish everything we’ve done together.”

