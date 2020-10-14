Highland Shootout canceled because of COVID restrictions, concerns

If the Highland Shootout was to go forward, it would have been with severe spectator restrictions or no spectators at all.

“The only way we could have had it would be streaming only,” Powers said.

That in and of itself cuts away one of the key pillars of the Highland Shootout’s charm. Extra bleachers are brought in and the gym is routinely packed with an engaged crowd. The kids in attendance are encouraged to get autographs from players after their games.

None of that would happen this time around.

Powers said the Highland Shootout considered relocating to Missouri for this year if the restrictions were more favorable to putting on a showcase.

“We wanted to keep it going for the (players),” Powers said.

Ultimately it doesn’t matter where the Highland Shootout was to be played because its biggest attraction wouldn’t have been able to make the trip.