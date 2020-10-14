Highland Shootout canceled because of COVID restrictions, concerns

Matt Powers held out as long as he felt was reasonable.
Last week the writing was on the wall. On Wednesday he made it official.
For the first time in 30 years the Highland Shootout is canceled.
“This is where we are,” said Powers, the Highland Shootout director. “It would have been a circus trying to get it done.”
The Highland Shootout joins the Centralia Holiday Tournament as canceled due to circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic. Other winter basketball tournaments that won’t be played include the Pontiac Holiday Tournament in Chicago, which is canceled for the first time since World War II, and the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Florida, which routinely invites the area’s top programs.
The premier high school basketball showcase in the area, the Highland Shootout was scheduled to take place January 9, 2021, at Highland High. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and complications, Powers said putting on an eight game, 16-team showcase was not feasible.
The Highland Shootout had booked several of Chicago’s best programs for this season, including Niles Notre Dame. Currently high school teams in Illinois can’t play beyond their designated COVID-19 region. Illinois is broken up into 11 regions. None of the Chicago teams could make the trip.
If the Highland Shootout was to go forward, it would have been with severe spectator restrictions or no spectators at all.
“The only way we could have had it would be streaming only,” Powers said.
That in and of itself cuts away one of the key pillars of the Highland Shootout’s charm. Extra bleachers are brought in and the gym is routinely packed with an engaged crowd. The kids in attendance are encouraged to get autographs from players after their games.
None of that would happen this time around.
Powers said the Highland Shootout considered relocating to Missouri for this year if the restrictions were more favorable to putting on a showcase.
“We wanted to keep it going for the (players),” Powers said.
Ultimately it doesn’t matter where the Highland Shootout was to be played because its biggest attraction wouldn’t have been able to make the trip.
Nationally top-ranked senior and surefire NBA first-round draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. was the star of stars last season with Hamilton Sussex out of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-9 and 190-pound small forward is picking between Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgetown and Michigan as his college destination. He and Hamilton were to be featured in the finale, but the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has put restrictions in place that “strongly discourage” out of state play.
Hamilton would have faced Omaha's Millard North High and its senior standout Hunter Sallis, who is ranked by 247sports as the No. 7 overall prospect in the nation. The 6-foot-5 and 175-pound combo guard has offers from the likes of Kentucky, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan and more.
“Without Baldwin and these guys, it was a breaking point,” Powers said.
Among the area teams scheduled to participate were St. Louis Christian with its own standout nationally ranked prospect Jordan Nesbitt, who recently committed to Memphis. Chaminade, De Smet and MICDS also were part of the field.
