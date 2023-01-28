Hill's 3-pointer lifts Vashon past Staley in OT in finale of Show Me Champions Classic

Dierre Hill Jr. didn’t check where his feet were at Saturday night.

He just let it fly.

A sophomore guard for the Vashon boys basketball team, Hill buried the game-winning 3-pointer from well behind the line with 1.8 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Wolverines to a thrilling 58-57 win in overtime against Staley in the finale of the Show Me Champions Classic on the campus of Vashon High.

“It felt amazing,” Hill said. “As soon I released it from my hand I knew it was going to go in.”

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the reigning two-time Class 4 champion, Vashon (11-7) has won four in a row and five of its last six.

The Wolverines have put a few feathers in their cap during their up-and-down season against the national schedule coach Tony Irons pitted them against. But none can match Saturday night’s victory against Staley (16-2), which is the heavy favorite in Class 6 and was — until it met Vashon — arguably the best team in the state.

“It’s what we thought it was going to be,” Irons said. “That’s why we scheduled it.”

Staley has played against a national schedule, too. The Falcons took the consolation title at the exclusive Bass Pro Tournament of Champions two weekends ago. They ran an outstanding Quincy team out of its own gym a week ago at the Quincy Shootout.

The Falcons are quite comfortable in uncomfortable places and showed that early on as they scored the first seven points of the game and at one point led Vashon 10-2.

The Wolverines found their footing offensively and battled back to take a narrow lead midway through the first quarter. But they simply had no answer for Kyan Evans. Staley’s senior point guard and Colorado State recruit, Evans went off as he scored 21 points in the first half. He knocked five 3-pointer including a pair from beyond the volleyball line. He attacked the basket. He was Staley’s lone offensive standout as it took a 31-27 lead into halftime.

“He’s a great player. First half he was getting whatever he wanted, he was too comfortable,” Hill said. “In the locker room I was locked in. In the second half I didn’t go for none of that.”

True to his word Hill took on the responsibility of limiting Evans and was successful. Evans didn’t score the second half or overtime. Staley was able to get more contributions from other guys as Senior guard Larry Parker finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Jared Lee had 10 points. Senior forward Kayden Fish and Cameron Manyawu were limited. Manyawu was in foul trouble much of the game and never got into a rhythm as he finished with six point, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Fish had five points, six rebounds and three steals.

Nothing came easy for Staley on the offensive end and that was something new despite the high level of competition it has played.

“We were off our stuff and it had a lot to do with Vashon,” Staley coach Chris Neff said. “It was the first time this year that the execution was really, really hard and it demanded a high level of that. We’ve not had a whole lot of trouble offensively no matter who it’s been. That was difficult tonight.”

Vashon’s biggest hurdle this season has been its lack of consistent scoring. Senior swingman Kennard “Moomoo” Davis Jr. has taken that upon himself lately. He scored 23 points and had eight rebounds. He scored the Wolverines’ first points of the game. He had four points in overtime to keep the Wolverines in it when the Falcons were pushing for the knockout blow.

Hill’s offensive output was spectacular as he finished with 17 points while hauling in seven rebounds. A defense first bulldog, Hill hasn’t been someone Vashon has asked to score much but Saturday night the opportunity presented itself and he took advantage.

“He’s going to do whatever is necessary for us to win,” Irons said. “Sometimes that means being really aggressive, sometimes that means guarding the other team’s best player. Tonight he did both.”

Vashon led 48-46 with 2 minutes to play in the fourth quarter and tried to burn out the clock. The Wolverines had two turnovers and then weren’t as quick as Staley to pounce on a loose ball on Staley’s end. A jump ball was called and the alternating possession went to the Falcons.

Vashon’s defense clamped down but sophomore forward Xavier Wilson banked home a jumper from the free throw line with 8 seconds in the period to tie the game at 48 and eventually send it into overtime.

In the overtime Lee scored a runner to give the Falcons a quick lead on their first possession only to watch Hill answer with a 3-pointer on Vashon’s ensuing possession.

The Falcons got their nose in front 57-55 after Fish buried two free throws with 9.5 seconds to play in overtime.

Vashon inbounded the ball and Irons said they wanted to get Davis going toward the basket but Staley’s defense cut him off. He fed the ball to Hill well behind the arc at the top of the key where he raised up and buried the go-ahead jumper setting off a raucous celebration in the gym with 1.8 seconds remaining.

“It was just an in the moment type of shot,” Hill said. “It was in rhythm and I felt I needed to shoot it. I let it go and I knew it was going in.”

Staley attempted to get Evans a look from long range but it was short and the Wolverines had survived an absolute battle between two of the best teams in Missouri.

“No matter what shot falls, the one that goes down before regulation ends to tie it and send it to overtime or they hit that or don’t hit that. It doesn’t matter because we’re going to get a lot better. Both of us are going to get a lot better,” Neff said. “I’m sure he’s got things that happened during that 36 minutes that he wants to improve and so do we.”

Show Me Champions Classic: Vashon 58, Staley 57 (OT)