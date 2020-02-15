Hillsboro makes it 10 in a row over rival Festus

Hillsboro’s defense picked up the rest of the quarter and it took a 39-20 lead into halftime.

Johnson said his team got a bit distracted by its hot offensive start early and needed a refresher on its defensive scheme between quarters.

“Unfortunately what it did to us a little bit tonight was make us forget about our defensive plan for a little while,” Johnson said. “End of the first quarter we discussed that and had an awesome defensive quarter holding them to seven points. It set the tone for the rest of the game.”

With the win, Hillsboro locked up its fifth consecutive conference championship. The Hawks have won their last 19 league games. They host Perryville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to try and make it a five-year unbeaten run through the league. To lock up the league title made their victory over the Tigers that much more sweet.

“It’s pretty special. Probably something that doesn’t happen often. We’ve had some consistent good players,” Johnson said. “We got a lot of support around here to make that kind of stuff happen. When you look up there (at the banners) and see all those years in a row it’s crazy to me to think there are guys out of college that started this streak. Hopefully it doesn’t end anytime soon.”