Hillsboro makes it 10 in a row over rival Festus

HILLSBORO — Collin Reando won the opening tip without jumping Saturday night.
A junior forward for the Festus boys basketball team, Reando let Hillsboro’s 6-foot-8 Evan Worley bat the ball into the back court where he swooped in, grabbed it and appeared headed for an easy bucket.
Mark Moore was not having it.
Hillsboro’s senior point guard, Moore used his quick hands to strip Reando and went the other way in a blink. He found senior shooting guard Ethan Worley, who rose up and buried a 3-pointer from the corner.
Hillsboro was on its way to a runaway 69-38 Jefferson County Conference large division win over Festus at Hillsboro.
“I don’t know if that’s a legal play but I got it right back so it didn’t really matter,” Moore said. “That was a good energy boost. Everybody was having fun.”
Hillsboro (17-4 overall, 3-0 league) had plenty of fun as it rained long-range shots, dominated on the glass and overwhelmed its rival. The Hawks have won their last 10 games against the Tigers. Even with recent history trending in his team’s direction, Hillsboro coach Dan Johnson is reticent to take anyone lightly, especially their rival down Highway A.
“In a rivalry game, with a crazy atmosphere and all that kind of stuff, you always wonder how you’re going to start,” Johnson said. “I try to brace for the worst: foul trouble, can’t make a shot, can’t throw it in the ocean, can’t adjust. We come out and bang, bang, bang it opens things up.”
Ethan Worley helped put those concerns to rest early. The 6-foot-1 guard hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter and canned four on the night as he finished with a game-high 25 points. Festus had no way of cooling his hot hand.
“It felt great,” Worley said. “Everything did go in. I think it was just the flow.”
Moore was strong across the board for the Hawks. He scored 16 points, grabbed three rebounds, handed out four assists, made three steals and even blocked a shot. The 5-foot-8 Moore slung outlet passes the length of the court for layups and used his electric speed to blow by defenders. He found Evan Worley for a layup-and-1 on the first possession of the fourth quarter to put the Hawks up 62-32 and kick start the mercy rule running clock.
Evan Worley finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Festus (9-12, 3-1) took Hillsboro’s initial punch at the start and rallied. The Tigers trailed 15-3 midway through the opening quarter but managed to cull the lead to 17-13 headed into the second.
Sophomore forward Damarion Anderson scored six of his eight points in the first quarter. Sophomore Cole Rickermann had 12 points and four rebounds.
The Tigers came as close as 19-15 after freshman point guard Arhmad Branch stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a layup with 6 minutes and 51 seconds to go in the second.
Hillsboro’s defense picked up the rest of the quarter and it took a 39-20 lead into halftime.
Johnson said his team got a bit distracted by its hot offensive start early and needed a refresher on its defensive scheme between quarters.
“Unfortunately what it did to us a little bit tonight was make us forget about our defensive plan for a little while,” Johnson said. “End of the first quarter we discussed that and had an awesome defensive quarter holding them to seven points. It set the tone for the rest of the game.”
With the win, Hillsboro locked up its fifth consecutive conference championship. The Hawks have won their last 19 league games. They host Perryville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to try and make it a five-year unbeaten run through the league. To lock up the league title made their victory over the Tigers that much more sweet.
“It’s pretty special. Probably something that doesn’t happen often. We’ve had some consistent good players,” Johnson said. “We got a lot of support around here to make that kind of stuff happen. When you look up there (at the banners) and see all those years in a row it’s crazy to me to think there are guys out of college that started this streak. Hopefully it doesn’t end anytime soon.”
Of all of the Hawks recent league champs, Moore said this team is different. It doesn’t have the star standouts of the past like Gavin Pinkley. Instead, they’re a bunch of gym rats that live for basketball and play together.
“I think we have better basketball players in general. Earlier in my career we had a lot of athlete that were good,” Moore said. “Coach Johnson has created a culture here. It’s just easy with him. He’s a great coach and a great motivator. You want to do things right when he’s your coach on the sideline. He’s a great guy.”