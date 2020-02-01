Hinton's hot start helps Curie take down Vashon; Simeon beats Hazelwood Central

“When he’s on a roll we just have to keep getting him the ball and keep encouraging him to take good shots and ride it out for as long as we can,” Curie assistant coach Larry Wallace said. “He definitely carries us during stretches of the season.”

Curie head coach Michael Oliver did not travel with the team. He has missed consecutive games as he deals with a personal situation at home.

Without Oliver it made Hinton’s hot streak that much more important as the Condors established themselves in a hostile environment against a tough opponent.

“Coach Mike is a big part of what we do. The kids really respond well to him,” Wallace said. “Any time you take a person like him out of the equation it’s going to be a letdown. The kids had to find it and they have to be resilient until he comes back.”

Hinton led the way with a game-high 27 points and grabbed six rebounds. A byproduct of Hinton’s excellent offensive play is his gums get to flapping to the point that his teammates and coaching staff are constantly trying to get him to reign in the talk.

“He’s always on 10. He doesn’t have any chill,” Wallace said. “He’s on 10 and we have pull him back so he doesn’t go to 11.”