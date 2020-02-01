Hinton's hot start helps Curie take down Vashon; Simeon beats Hazelwood Central

Ramean Hinton’s mouth was writing checks.
His jumper was cashing them Saturday night.
A senior swingman for the Chicago Curie boys basketball team, Hinton scored his team’s first 15 points as the Condors blew into town and knocked off Vashon 64-58 at Vashon.
The No. 1 team in the Illinois Associated Press Class 4A poll and the No. 1 ranked team in Chicago, Curie (20-1) ended Vashon’s 14-game home winning streak. It’s the Wolverines first loss on their home court since February 22, 2018 when Hazelwood Central scored a 78-72 win.
To Curie this was nothing new or special.
“We’re used to it. This is what we’re built for,” Hinton said. “We had to do what we do best.”
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (13-5) started off on its own roll. It scored the first seven points and did so with senior forward Cam’Ron Fletcher riding the bench. He did not enter the game until the start of the second quarter. Vashon coach Tony Irons said it was his choice to sit his University of Kentucky-bound standout.
It didn’t appear to bother the Wolverines at the outset, but once Hinton got cooking he was unstoppable. The 6-foot-5 bouncy guard/forward attacked for a layup for his first basket. Then he hit consecutive 3-pointers, a pull-up jumper and then another 3-pointer. When he dropped in his first two free throws of the night, he tied the game at 15 with 1 minute and 19 seconds to play in the first.
“When he’s on a roll we just have to keep getting him the ball and keep encouraging him to take good shots and ride it out for as long as we can,” Curie assistant coach Larry Wallace said. “He definitely carries us during stretches of the season.”
Curie head coach Michael Oliver did not travel with the team. He has missed consecutive games as he deals with a personal situation at home.
Without Oliver it made Hinton’s hot streak that much more important as the Condors established themselves in a hostile environment against a tough opponent.
“Coach Mike is a big part of what we do. The kids really respond well to him,” Wallace said. “Any time you take a person like him out of the equation it’s going to be a letdown. The kids had to find it and they have to be resilient until he comes back.”
Hinton led the way with a game-high 27 points and grabbed six rebounds. A byproduct of Hinton’s excellent offensive play is his gums get to flapping to the point that his teammates and coaching staff are constantly trying to get him to reign in the talk.
“He’s always on 10. He doesn’t have any chill,” Wallace said. “He’s on 10 and we have pull him back so he doesn’t go to 11.”
As good as Hinton was he eventually cooled and Vashon showed why it’s such a fierce opponent. Junior forward Nick Kern was dynamic on the glass and in the paint, especially early on. He finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Senior forward Kobe Clark had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Senior guard Phil Russell had a team-high 18 points to go with four assists and two steals. He knocked down a 3-pointer on the first possession out of halftime to give Vashon a 35-31 lead. It was the largest lead the Wolverines would hold in the third quarter.
Curie senior guard Elijah Pickens answered on the other end with his own 3-pointer. Vashon and Curie traded baskets back and forth until Pickens got on his own run. He scored Curie's last six points of the quarter to give the Condors a 45-43 lead headed into the fourth. Pickens had 12 points and four assists.
Curie closed out the game in impressive fashion. It never let Vashon get the lead back and executed down the stretch. Four different players scored for the Condors including senior forward Armond Williams, who put his head down and tried to cram home a tomahawk dunk on multiple defenders at the basket. He didn’t complete the dunk, but the ball popped up and fell in for the two points anyway. He finished with eight points and six rebounds. Senior forward Saiveon Williams scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds.
Vashon trailed 60-50 with 1:34 to play before Russell managed to knock down a pair of 3-pointers to make it 60-56 with 33 seconds to go.
Despite good defense that earned a jump ball – that went to Curie on the alternating possession – and made it hard for the Condors to inbound the ball, the Wolverines couldn’t get enough stops in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
“That’s a team, in my opinion, is probably going to go far,” Irons said. “We’re trying to get ourselves to a point where we understand who we are and be able to adjust.”
Irons understood what he was doing when he put together the toughest schedule he could to prepare his Wolverines for a lengthy postseason run. He’s found that his team has not quite wrapped its head around what awaits it every time it takes the court.
“We kind of saw it a bit this week. We didn’t have our best practices,” Irons said. “We told them it’d be a dogfight. They’re ranked No. 1 in their area for a reason. They’re tough kids, they play unselfishly, they execute, they’re a really good team.”
Fletcher finished with eight points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines.
SIMEON 65, HAZELWOOD CENTRAL 61 – Brandon Gilmore won’t be complaining there are no more Chicago opponents on his team’s schedule.
The Hazelwood Central coach, Gilmore’s Hawks have faced off with Morgan Park, Curie and on Saturday took on Simeon at Vashon. All three games were decided by five or fewer points. None of the three went the Hawks way.
Hazelwood Central (9-9) led 33-17 midway through the second quarter, but couldn’t hold off Simeon (16-8), who charged back to escape with a four-point win.
“They hit some tough shots in transition and in the halfcourt,” Gilmore said. “It stunted how we were playing”
Simeon carved up Hazelwood Central’s lead by finding its long-range stroke. Junior guard Ahamed Bynum hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter. By the time the Wolverines reached halftime, they had whittled the Hawks lead to 38-35.
Simeon senior guard Jeremiah Williams scored a tough runner with 6:53 to play in the game to give the Wolverines a 57-55 lead. They wouldn’t trail the rest of the game despite Hazelwood Central having opportunities.
Bynum was whistled for a technical foul for jawing after Simeon was called for a foul. Hazelwood Central sophomore guard Aahmod Scarbrough stepped to the line and hit one of two free throws for the personal foul and then hit one of two for the technical foul to make it 59-57 with 3:25 to play.
Williams scored a bucket then freshman guard Jalen Griffin weaved his way through the trees to drop in a tough layup of his own to make it 63-57 with 1:25 remaining.
The 5-foot-10 Griffith finished with 15 points off the bench. Bynum scored 19 points, hauled in seven rebounds, made two steals and blocked four shots. Williams led the Wolverines with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Hazelwood Central junior forward Jonathan Dunn scored 17 points and hauled in 11 rebounds. Senior guard Dave Roberts had 12 points and four rebounds. Junior guard Cole Farrell had 11 points and five rebounds.
After playing De Smet tough Friday night late for the championship of the Parkway West Showdown, it was a tough task to get back in the gym Saturday afternoon for another excellent opponent. But Gilmore wasn’t making any excuses. These are the types of situations he wants his team to experience to be ready in the future.
“It’s hard, but if you’re a basketball player you have to get up for this,” Gilmore said. “You have to fight through it.”