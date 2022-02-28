Holt has final say in opening-round district upset of Liberty

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Jackson Chrisco and his teammates had a theory.

“We all said the first to 50 was gonna win,” the Holt senior guard said. “We got to 50 first, and we came out on top.”

Chrisco was one of four Indians to score in double figures with 10 points in a 55-51 upset win over Liberty in a Class 6 District 4 first-round game Monday night at Liberty.

“We showed a lot of resolve late. We've been in a lot of tight games lately and we finally won one,” Holt coach Chuck Arnold said. “It was just a total team effort. I'm proud of them for never giving up. They had every reason to quit and they didn't. At any point during the year, they had a reason to quit and they never did and kept fighting. I'm so thankful for that.”

Sixth-seeded Holt (10-16), which also got 14 points from Justin Hayes and 10 points apiece from Landon Engelage and Daniel Looney. advances to take on No. 2 seed Troy (21-4) in a district semifinal game at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Trojans were a 79-50 winner over No. 7 Timberland in their opening-round matchup Monday.

Troy knocked off GAC South foe Holt twice in the regular season with both coming in fairly emphatic fashion (one by 23 points, the other by 15).

“Our kids are up for Troy. I'm sure that Troy would say the same thing about us,” Arnold said. “They're a well-coached team and they play hard. In my opinion, they're one of the top teams in the state. I don't know how they're the two-seed in our district. They are a tough task.”

Third-seeded Liberty (16-9) will say goodbye to seven seniors, many of whom played on a four-win team two years ago before finding success late last season (district runner-up) and this season.

“I told them in the locker room I was really proud of them,” Eagles coach Chip Sodemann said. “I told them they showed consistent improvement. There were some spots I wish we could have grown a little bit better, but at the end of the day, we are who we are.”

The game was a wild, topsy-turvy affair that featured six ties and 10 lead changes. Liberty's biggest lead was just three points, while Holt's biggest lead was seven in the final seconds before a trey at the buzzer brought the final margin to four.

“It was the best time of my life,” Engelage said. “It's a district game. All you ask for is to have a close game and to have fun.”

The Indians trailed by one to start the second half, but outscored the Eagles 15-10 in the third quarter.

Carter Ashby drained three free throws and then knocked down a triple from the right wing to give Liberty a one-point lead just over a minute into the fourth quarter and the lead changed hands twice before Engelage hit a tough scoop shot in the lane to give Holt a 47-45 lead with 1:46 to play.

Ashby, though, came right back down and hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game 22 seconds later to give Liberty a one-point advantage.

But, Engelage was fouled and he gave his team a one-point lead right back with two free throw makes with 1:08 to play. After an Indians bucket, the Eagles had a chance to tie it with a 3-pointer, but threw the ball out of bounds with 29.2 seconds to go.

Holt turned it right back over and Ashby missed a game-tying trey attempt with 14 seconds left. Grant Sachs rebounded the ball for the Indians and the senior calmly sank both freebies for his only points of the game with 11.1 seconds to go to help the seal the victory.

“He hit some big free throws Tuesday night at Zumwalt North in a one-point game and everything is in preparation (for the postseason),” Arnold said. “He stepped to the line tonight, he wanted the ball and he knocked it down. He struggled scoring inside, but he never flinched.”

The first half was back and forth and featured three of the ties and four of the lead changes.

Chrisco had the hot hand in the opening 16 minutes with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Hayes chipped in with six points, including a big reverse layup in the final minute of the first half.

“We got the ball out and ran a little bit,” Arnold said. “We've been begging for them to push the ball up the floor. Daniel and Justin are very athletic and they can get to the rim. Credit Jackson and Landon for looking ahead and throwing it up.”

Ashby and Jaden Betton had six points apiece in the first half for the Eagles and it was Ashby who had the last say, as he prompted the final lead change before half with a 3-pointer from the right wing with nine seconds left that sent Liberty to the halftime locker room with a 22-21 lead.

Ashby finished with a team-high 15 points, while Betton was right behind him with 14 points and David Richard chipped in 11 points.

“We needed some other guys to make some shots and that's kind of been our thing all year,” Sodemann said. “We can't rely on JB to make every play all the time and we can't rely on Carter to make every shot. We needed some other guys to step up and put the ball in the basket and we didn't have that tonight.”