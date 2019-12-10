Roxana's Parris White (left) sets a pick on Columbia's Jacob O'Connor (center) as Roxana teammate Gavin Huffman dribbles past on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Nic Horner (right) is pursued by Roxana's Parris White in the final moments of the game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Roxana's Drew Beckman (left) drives to the basket as Columbia's Jackson Holmes tries to block a shot on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Jonah James (right) blocks ashot by Roxana's Drew Beckman on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Jonah James (right) gets tangled up with Roxana's Drew Beckman, drawing a foul on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Roxana's Parris White (front) pivots as he tries to get past Columbia's Jackson Holmes on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Roxana's Parris White (right) shoots over Columbia's Jackson Holmes on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Roxana's Gavin Huffman (right)dribbles around Columbia's Jacob O'Connor on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Nic Horner (right) passes as Roxana's Parris White defends on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Roxana's Gavin Huffman (left) dribbles as Columbia's Jacob O'Connor defends on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Nic Horner passes on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Jacob O'Connor shoots a free throw on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Nic Horner (right) dribbles around Roxana's Drew Beckman on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Sam Horner (right) reaches for the ball as Roxana's Gavin Huffman passes on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Roxana's Drew Beckman passes on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Nic Horner (right) drives around Roxana's Drew Beckman on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Roxana's Drew Beckman looks to pass on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Sam Horner (right) defends against Roxana's Jake Golenor on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Roxana's Parris White drives towards the basket on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Roxana's Drew Beckman dribbles past Columbia's Ronnie Hunsaker on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Nic Horner almost loses the ball as he's pressured by Roxana's Drew Beckman on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Roxana's Jake Golenor (right) passes over Columbia's Trey Hemminghaus on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Jackson Holmes (left) puts up a shot as Roxana's Parris White leaps to block it on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Jacob O'Connor (left) defends against Roxana's Gavin Huffman on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Roxana's Parris White (left) sets a pick on Columbia's Jacob O'Connor (center) as Roxana teammate Gavin Huffman dribbles past on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Columbia, Ill. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Nic Horner wanted the ball in his hands.
Columbia’s senior guard wasn’t going to let his team squander a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter on its home court.
After Roxana cut the Eagles’ advantage to two with less than a minute to play, and Columbia searching for a bucket, Horner got ball underneath his own basket.
The senior weaved through the Roxana defense in a mad dash into the front court, taking precious seconds off the clock and eventually forcing the Shells to foul him.
Horner sank a pair of free throws to seal a 47-43 win over Roxana on Tuesday night.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” said Horner, who finished with nine points including four clutch free throws in the fourth quarter. “It’s all pressure and you’ve got to work through that. It was a great team win tonight and we did a good job keeping our composure as it got late and they kept hitting shots.”
Columbia coach Brooks Demijan wanted the ball in Horner’s hands.
“He’s a captain,” Demijan said. “He’s a senior. He’s a starting guard for the last couple of years. I have all the confidence in the world in him and the others seniors as well. They have each other’s backs and it showed tonight.”
Jacob O’Connor scored 14 points for Columbia (4-1), which won its fourth in a row. Jackson Holmes scored 10 points and Sam Horner also scored nine points.
Gavin Huffman scored 14 points for Roxana (5-2), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Parris White added 13 points.
Horner’s ball-handling stopped a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Shells, who entered the final eight minutes down by 12.
Drew Beckman hit a pair of treys, Huffman added another and White’s put-back for Roxana cut the deficit to 45-43 with 53 seconds left.
“We had a chance to lay down, but our kids are in pretty good shape and have a lot of floor experience,” Roxana coach Mark Briggs said. “Game of inches. A lot of plays that were near misses. Defensively I thought our effort was great. Even when we were down 12, I never felt like it was a 12-point game. They shot the ball well in the first half. That was the difference in the game.”
Columbia, shot the ball efficiently through the first three quarters, missed all eight attempts in the fourth, but sealed the game by hitting eight of nine free throws down the stretch.
“It got a little tight but that’s a good team,” Demijan said. “They have a good shooting team, very well coached. We kind of let one get away a little bit but the defense dug in and we got stops when we needed to get them.”
White scored Roxana’s first six points of the game, sandwiching a tip between a pair of buckets. Huffman followed with a 3 to give the Shells a 9-7 advantage.
Columbia answered with an 8-2 run to finish off the opening frame. Holmes had a pair of buckets and Jonah James added a trey to give the Eagles a 15-11 lead.
Columbia extended it to 10 points in the second, despite attempting just five shots, three of which found the bottom of the net from beyond the arc. Sam Horner drained the first two and Nic Horner splashed home the other.
The second quarter started promisingly for Roxana after Huffman hit a step-back 3-pointer to start things off, but the Shells missed their last eight shots of the first half.
Columbia, which led 24-14 at halftime, went 9 for 15 (60 percent) from the floor in the first half. Roxana was 6 for 20 (30 percent).
“It’s a game that both teams play good defense, the score is going to be in the 40s,” Briggs said. “We knew that coming into the game. It was a matter of who really got to 40 first.”
O’Connor scored eight of his points in the third quarter as Columbia stretched it to 39-27.
“We have some really good shooters and it helps whenever they make their shots because they have to guard out on them which opens up the inside for me,” O’Connor said.
Aside from his offense, O’Connor led a stout defensive effort. He was charged with guarding Huffman, one of the area’s top scorers. He held him more than five points below his average of 19.8.
“He was a really good player and so coach kept saying be up in him and have a hand on him,” O’Connor said. “So the entire night I didn’t see anything except the front of his jersey.”
