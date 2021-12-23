Horry stays hot in Fort Zumwalt West’s win over Liberty in MICDS tourney opener

LADUE – Raynard Horry is fitting in just fine on his new team.
A transfer from O'Fallon Christian, Horry has settled in as the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt West this season. He was at it again Thursday morning with a game-high 22 points to lead the Jaguars to a 62-51 win over Liberty in the teams' opening game of the MICDS Don Maurer Holiday Invitational.
“I would say the transition has been great,” Horry said. “It was hard coming in because I'm not really a talkative kid, but I took a leadership role with the team and we've become one.”
Ninth-seeded Zumwalt West (3-3) will face host and top seed MICDS (6-1) in a quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. Monday.
“You want to get two wins in any tournament you're in, but, obviously, it's nice to get to the winners' side and be able to challenge,” Jaguars coach Jeremy Rapp said. “MICDS will be a great battle for us with us being undersized and whatnot. One thing I know, we'll come out fighting.”
Eighth-seeded Liberty (3-2) will play at 9 a.m. Tuesday against O'Fallon Christian (0-7), a 2021 Class 3 quarterfinal team that lost all of its standouts to either graduation or transfer.
“You've got to tip your cap to Zumwalt West,” Liberty coach Chip Sodemann said. “They had a game plan and knew where they wanted to go with the ball. Horry's a really good individual player and he got his teammates involved.”
Horry scored 725 total points in three seasons at Christian and is averaging a team-leading 18.3 points per game through six contests with West.
“Ray joined in just great. It's like he's been with us for four years now. We're happy to have him. He's a difference-maker for us,” Rapp said. “The big thing is he's got to realize he's got to be a playmaker for us first and get everyone else involved and then he's gonna end up getting his. I thought he did a great job tonight getting everybody involved early and then he was able to contribute points in the second half.”
West got off to a strong start, jumping to a 10-2 lead just past the midway point of the first quarter, but Liberty used a 9-2 run to close the quarter to trail just 12-11.
“We had four starters that we're dependent upon that couldn't get to practice on time and couldn't get to shootaround on time, so we sat them to start,” Sodemann said. “That's not the standard in our program and they know that. So, they served the consequences and it hurt our team because, when you allow a team to come in and get some easy buckets early, it gets their confidence going.”
The Jaguars also started the second quarter hot with an 11-4 start to grab a 23-15 lead. The Eagles scored six straight points to get within two and it was a three-point game, 24-21, at the half.
A 3-point play by Nate Bobikiewicz to start the second half evened things, but Ethan Hatfield sank one of his three 3-pointers to give West the lead right back. Hatfield finished with 18 points.
“The last three games, he's really picked it up,” Rapp said. “He can shoot the ball. That's the biggest thing. We saw it at the end of the season last year when he became a starter and really came on.”
Hatfield's 3 kickstarted a 10-4 run that stretched the lead out to nine, which is where it was entering the fourth quarter. Liberty got as close as four points midway through the final quarter, but West was able to pull away for the 11-point win.
“They out-scrapped us and they deserved to win,” Sodemann said. “They played tougher than us. They ran down the floor harder than us. And that got them some easy baskets and allowed them to keep us at bay.”
Much of the Jaguars' second-half success could be attributed to Horry, who had 16 of his 22 points after halftime.
“I just let the game to me,” he said. “Don't take too many shots and try to force up anything. It'll come.”