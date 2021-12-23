Horry stays hot in Fort Zumwalt West’s win over Liberty in MICDS tourney opener

Horry scored 725 total points in three seasons at Christian and is averaging a team-leading 18.3 points per game through six contests with West.

“Ray joined in just great. It's like he's been with us for four years now. We're happy to have him. He's a difference-maker for us,” Rapp said. “The big thing is he's got to realize he's got to be a playmaker for us first and get everyone else involved and then he's gonna end up getting his. I thought he did a great job tonight getting everybody involved early and then he was able to contribute points in the second half.”

West got off to a strong start, jumping to a 10-2 lead just past the midway point of the first quarter, but Liberty used a 9-2 run to close the quarter to trail just 12-11.

“We had four starters that we're dependent upon that couldn't get to practice on time and couldn't get to shootaround on time, so we sat them to start,” Sodemann said. “That's not the standard in our program and they know that. So, they served the consequences and it hurt our team because, when you allow a team to come in and get some easy buckets early, it gets their confidence going.”