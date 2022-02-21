Horry's late FT allows Fort Zumwalt West to escape Holt with a win

WENTZVILLE — Given a second chance, Raynard Horry was not going to come up empty again.

Moments after missing a pair of free throw attempts in a tie game, the Fort Zumwalt West senior guard went to the line again with 8.3 seconds left and knocked down one of two shots and the Jaguars kept Holt off the board at the other end to escape with a 58-57 win in the teams' GAC South finale Monday night at Holt High.

“The next time I went up there, I knew I had to make the first one,” Horry said. “Second one was gonna be harder, but we got the win.”

West (10-12 overall, 5-5 league) broke a three-game losing skid and won for just the second time in the last six games.

“Tonight was a good night,” Jaguars coach Jeremy Rapp said. “Holt's a good team. They took care of us earlier on in the season and we knew that they'd be ready for us. Luckily, we took all the punches they had and were able to come out on top.”

Holt (8-16, 3-7) lost its third straight game and fell to 4-10 in its last 14 contests.

“You don't lose, you learn. So, hopefully we learn from this,” Indians coach Chuck Arnold said. “We've had 16 learning opportunities this year.”

Horry scored 16 points to lead three Jaguars in double figures, as Kyle Harris and Ethan Hatfield poured in 14 points apiece. Hatfield was held to just two points during the teams' first meeting earlier this season.

“I was just feeling it a lot more compared to the other game,” Hatfield said. “I'm pretty sure I may have been in a slump the last time we played them, but now I was feeling good and just let it fly.”

Fourteen of West's 22 games this season have been decided by single digits with Monday's win improving the Jaguars to just 5-9 in such contests.

“Something we've been trying to tell the kids is we are battle-tested, for sure,” Rapp said. “We sure would have liked to have come out on the right end of some more of those, but winning's a skill and it's kind of a new group together this year. We're still trying to figure that out.”

West also atoned for a 65-58 loss to Holt when the teams met on the Jaguars' home court on Jan. 4.

In that game, Indians junior guard Landon Engelage dropped in a career-high 32 points, including four 3-pointers. He had four treys again Monday and led all scorers with 22 points.

“I felt like I was able to get some open shots, but they just weren't falling,” Engelage said. “Sometimes that just happens.”

West shooters had the hot hand early, draining five 3-pointers in the first quarter on the way to a 21-15 advantage after the first eight minutes. Harris and Hatfield each had two of those triples.

“It always feels good making them early,” Harris said. “Once we start the game hot, we always try to finish the game hot.”

Holt trailed by 10 points early in the second quarter, but whittled its deficit all the way down to one before heading to the halftime locker room down 33-30.

“We were trying some new things getting ready for district and it wasn't very good,” Arnold said. “But, our kids fought and scratched and got it to three before halftime and held them to 12 points (in the second quarter), so our defense started to get tougher and contest more shots.”

The lead changed hands six times in a 3-minute, 21-second span of the third quarter before West scored eight straight points to take a 46-39 lead. The advantage was still five entering the final quarter.

“That really made a difference because once we get on a run it gets them down and we could maybe try to snowball it,” Hatfield said.

Down six early in the fourth, the Indians scored eight of the next 10 points to even the game 52-52 on a bucket by Daniel Looney with 4:50 to play. The Indians had a chance for the lead, but instead Harris came up with a steal, a transition layup and a free throw to give West a 55-52 lead.

“As soon as I got that ball, I was thinking I've got to score this one because it's been a close game,” Harris said. “I needed a bucket, the team needed a bucket and sometimes great players make great plays. That's what I was trying to do.”

Engelage sandwiched a leaner and 3-pointer around a Hatfield putback to tie the game again 57-57 with 1:28 to play.

Horry was fouled with 33.7 seconds left, but missed both free throws to keep it a tie game. Engelage got the rebound and Arnold wanted to play for the last shot, but the Indians took an ill-advised 3-point attempt with 15 seconds left. The Jaguars went back the other way where Horry was fouled on a drive to the basket that set up the winning free throw.

“We didn't want to shoot that three. We had talked about that and we practice it because end of quarters have hurt us in the past,” Arnold said. “The bigger play was they got the ball and they had a chance to score and they did score.”

Holt had one last chance at a game-winning bucket, but Engelage went down hard cutting to the bucket for a backdoor layup. No foul was called and the play ended up a turnover as the pass to him went out of bounds with one second left.

“We would have at least had another chance,” Engelage said. “You can't blame the refs. They're a variable. You've got to go play your game and can't worry about them.”

West threw a long pass downcourt to Horry to end a wild, back-and-forth affair that the Jaguars were able to survive in one of their final few regular-season contests before districts start for both teams next week at Liberty.

“Most of our games have been like that the whole year basically,” Horry said. “Our record's not the best, but it helps us prepare for districts, so at least we know how to win the close games now.”