Hot start propels Cardinal Ritter past Blair Oaks and into state title tilt

Cardinal Ritter jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the opening 4 minutes and 33 seconds and never looked back.

Blair Oaks (28-3) made a run, chopping the deficit to seven at the break before the Lions regained control, shortly after Burden's laughable moment.

"He's such a great athlete and you might not believe it, but in practice, he can't jump over a piece of paper," Cardinal Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. "I'm not kidding. But he had some adrenaline going and he was going to put it down. It just didn't work out for him."

Senior Garry Clark, who paced the Lions with 17 points, said Burden's faux pas was the highlight of the night.

"He's got some skills — but not when it comes to (dunking)," Clark said.

Ritter came out on fire with an early blitz that put the Falcons on their heels.

"The start is something I continue to preach to my guys, it's an ongoing thing," Johnson said. "We're looking to do what we do for 32 minutes. And you can't do that without a quick start. Those first six minutes, they were extremely locked in."

Indeed.