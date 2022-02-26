Hot start propels Duchesne past Louisiana for first district title since 2015

LOUISIANA — Cam Lee got his team off and running Saturday night, and his team picked him up when he needed it the most.

Lee knocked down a 3-pointer to begin the game as the Pioneers started on a 13-0 run and his teammates went on a backbreaking 10-0 run after he picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter as Duchesne went on to beat Louisiana 54-35 in the Class 3 District 5 boys championship at Louisiana High.

“This is what we've talked about since the summertime. We always dreamed of winning a district championship,” said Lee, who scored a team-high 16 points. “Our coach always talks about punching teams in the mouth first and don't get punched, so we just came out here and played with energy.”

Winners of five of its last six games, No. 3 seed Duchesne (13-16) captured its first district championship since 2015.

“This one means a lot just from kind of where this group has come from,” Pioneers coach Wade Bouslog said. “Last year was an absolute nightmare with COVID. We missed like a whole month of the season and just had a really bad year (3-13). We had some disruptions this year and the kids stuck in there. We started off 1-7, but part of that is we played a really tough schedule and I think it's paid off for these kids in the end.”

Fourth-seeded Louisiana (19-10) had its four-game winning streak snapped and suffered a letdown after an emotional semifinal win over Elsberry the previous night.

“We had such a high last game and we just didn't come out with the same energy, effort and physicality,” Bulldogs coach Matt Smith said. “They're a really good team. I knew they'd get after us and I knew we had to be strong with the basketball and be physical, and I just didn't think we started out that way.”

Lee and Josh Baker-Mays drained 3s in the first 41 seconds of the game to send the Pioneers off to a 13-point surge to start the game before the Bulldogs finally got on the board with 3 minutes and 8 seconds left in the opening quarter.

“We try to speed teams a little bit and get them out of their plan. We just did our thing,” said Baker-Mays, who was a member of Westminster's Class 4 runner-up team last season.

Louisiana righted its ship by scoring 10 of the next 12 points to cut its deficit down to 15-10 just over a minute into the second quarter, but Duchesne would close the first half with a 19-7 run to take a commanding 34-17 lead into the locker room.

“The first half, we probably played as well as we have all year,” Bouslog said. “One of our issues this year has been just finishing plays sometimes. We'll get good shots and sometimes they weren't falling, and we struggle with that. Tonight, they were falling and we just got some confidence.”

The Bulldogs chipped away at the lead and got it down to 38-27 with just under three minutes left in the third quarter. Just a few seconds earlier, Lee picked up his third and fourth fouls in rapid succession to send the Pioneers' leading scorer to the bench with their opponent surging.

But, Amorion Oliphant drove to the bucket for a hard-fought lay-up and then knocked down consecutive 3s to squash Louisiana's momentum and fuel a 10-0 run to close the third quarter for a 21-point lead.

“My brother was out, so that's what I had to do,” Oliphant said. “They felt good coming out of my hands.”

Oliphant finished with 12 points, including those huge eight points in that 1:22 span.

“Amorion just has no conscience. He's got a short memory,” Bouslog said. “He'll shoot it and the great thing about it is if he misses five, six, seven in a row, he just takes the next one and he doesn't let it affect his other end of the floor like some kids do.”

That dagger was too much for the Bulldogs to overcome as they saw their season come to an end on their home court.

“I probably should have called more timeouts and maybe slowed it down a little bit more,” Smith said. “They just did a good job of guarding our stuff. We had a tough time getting the ball where it needed to be.”

For the Pioneers, last season's three-win campaign seems like but a distant memory as they will face off against defending Class 3 runner-up Monroe City (22-4) in a sectional game at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Francis Howell Central.

“It's gonna be awesome. I'm really happy for this group just after what they've been through,” Bouslog said. “We played a lot of these guys as freshmen and they struggled. Last year, we had to play almost our whole schedule the second half and I felt like we were building the airplane as we flew it. And then with the start of this year, they've just kind of hung in there and become a team and I'm just really proud of them.”