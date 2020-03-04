Howell, Wallace come up clutch as Belleville West topples rival Belleville East

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville East basketball team hoped it had exhausted all possible ways to dramatically lose a basketball game.
A flurry of fourth quarter turnovers, a rough night at the free throw line, and an overtime buzzer-beater were just a few of the heartbreaking ways the Lancers lost games over the past month.
But even the Lancers could not have predicted who would emerge as the heroes for rival Belleville West on Wednesday.
Junior Ruben Howell scored the winning basket with less than a minute to play and Javieon Wallace drained the free throws to clinch it as Belleville West defeated Belleville East 46-44 to win a Class 4A Belleville East regional semifinal.
Belleville West (16-13) advances to face Collinsville (29-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Belleville East for the regional championship.
Tied 42-42 with 45 seconds to play, Maroons’ senior Keli’I Price drove baseline and had the ball stripped from his hands. Howell, who averages only 2.8 points per game, corralled it out of midair and put his team ahead to stay.
“I saw the ball up for grabs and I was the first one to go for the ball,” Howell said. “Coach has been telling me all year to go up strong, so I went up strong.”
Howell was instrumental on the defensive end as well, forcing a turnover and forcing the Lancers to foul junior Javieon Wallace, who stepped to the free throw line with 25 seconds to play having scored zero points on the night.
Wallace swished both.
“I’ve hit free throws at the end of the game to win a game twice, so it really wasn’t pressure,” Wallace said. “We’ve been in this place many times, so we just had to lock in and finish it out.”
Belleville West coach Alex Schobert sang the praises of his two role players.
“Wallace and Howell are great examples of guys who have completely bought into their role on this team,” Schobert said. “We knew (Wallace) was going to step up and make those free throws for us and (Howell) is a great athlete who went up strong and provided the turning point.”
Junior Tommie Williams had hit buzzer-beaters to beat both Alton and Belleville East in the Maroons two wins prior to the postseason. Williams was happy to see his teammates play so well in the clutch moments.
“We got off to a slow start in the fourth quarter, but we settled down, pressured defensively, rebounded and pushed the ball and that’s how we got the win.” Williams said.
The two Belleville teams had opposite approaches to offense in the first half. Belleville East quickly swung the ball around the perimeter, found driving lanes and took the ball to the hoop. Six different Lancers scored in the first half, and when junior Ethyn Brown drained a 3-pointer, Belleville East had an 18-13 lead.
But while Belleville East (17-14) was getting most of its points in the paint and at the free throw line, Belleville West settled for long distance shots. When Belleville East shifted into a 1-2-2 zone midway through the first quarter, the Maroons made just one of their first nine 3-point attempts.
“The whole preparation against the zone was to attack the gaps and get some penetration and I thought we settled (for 3-pointers) way too much early on,” Schobert said.
But late in the half, the silky left-handed stroke of senior Greg Wells started to find the range. Wells, who led all scorers with 20 points, drained two deep triples, and after a Wells-to-Williams give-and-go, Belleville West had jumped ahead 21-20 at the half.
Belleville West led 32-30 after three quarters before East made a furious run to begin the fourth. Zion Thomas became the seventh player on the scoreboard for the Lancers with a deep three to open the quarter, and when Jordan Pickett followed with a 3-pointer moments later, Belleville East had a 38-34 lead.
But the Lancers turned the ball over on three successive trips and Wells was still hot. Wells hit a short jumper to close within two, then after the teams exchanged baskets, he drained his fourth 3-pointer of the night to tie it at 42 with under two minutes to play, setting up the unlikely heroes and the dramatic finish.
“We were making aggressive mistakes which is better than making (mistakes) back on our heels,” Belleville East coach Jeff Creek said. “The kids played hard, I’m extremely proud of them.”
Belleville West, the two-time defending 4A state champion, has won nine of the last 10 against Belleville East, the last two in the final moments of the game.
“We don’t care who’s taking the (big) shot, whoever makes it we’ll be happy for them as long as we get the win.” Wells said.