Huge second-half comeback by Althoff falls short in narrow loss to Rockford East

COLLINSVILLE — Jordan Lewis ignored the scoreboard and stayed on the attack.

Lewis and the Althoff Crusaders trailed Rockford East by 21 points midway through the fourth quarter Wednesday. That’s when Lewis, a senior guard, went to work.

Lewis scored 13 of his career-high 32 points in a wild two-minute stretch as Althoff cut its deficit to two before falling 67-64 in the first round of the Collinsville Holiday Classic.

“I wanted it. I wanted to win. I wanted to win for the team. I kept playing,” the 5-foot-9 Lewis said. “That’s about it. I wanted it that bad. Everybody always tells me, ‘Next shot. If one doesn’t go in, take the next shot. If you miss, go get the next one.’ That’s what I did.”

It nearly resulted in a miraculous victory for the undermanned Crusaders (5-7), who are playing without four key contributors and used just seven players in the game.

“We came in here a little short-handed, but you can’t measure heart,” Althoff coach Greg Leib said. “If you could, these guys in pro sports would be a lot better at what they do.”

The Crusaders trailed 59-38 with 4 minutes and 33 seconds remaining, but Lewis reeled off six consecutive points and freshman Alex Johnson had two key baskets to make it 59-51.

Lewis had a three-point play to make it 61-54 with 1:13 left. After a quick turnover by Rockford East, Lewis scored again. Suddenly, it was 61-56 with 1:07 remaining.

The E-Rabs appeared to regain control with four free throws to take a 65-56 advantage with 46 seconds to play. But senior Lucious Dones hit a 3-pointer to make it 65-59.

Rockford East hit another free throw, but Dones swished a 3 out of the left corner to make it 66-62. Another turnover led to a basket by Lewis that made it 66-64 with 19 seconds left.

The E-Rabs made another free throw and had a chance to clinch the game with 2.4 seconds left, but junior J.T. Samuels missed two free throws. Althoff sophomore Patton Leib controlled the rebound, but his court-long heave was well off the mark.

Greg Leib wasn’t surprised to see Lewis power the rally that fell a whisker short. Lewis finished 14-for-26 from the field along with seven steals and five rebounds.

“I watch a lot of National Geographic (programs),” Leib said. “Jordan is a honey badger of basketball players. He isn’t the biggest guy, but he doesn’t fear anybody. He can take a snake bite and keep going. That’s how he approaches the game and that’s how he’s always been — from camp in the fifth grade all the way to where we are right here.”

Althoff was dispatched to the consolation quarterfinals, where it will play Oakville (3-5) at 1 p.m. Thursday. Rockford East (6-6) will face Collinsville (9-4) in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m.

Senior Matthew Hoarde led Rockford East with 19 points. Senior Carl Harris had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and senior Antonio Lewis had 16 points and six rebounds.

E-Rabs coach Roy Sackmaster was the most relieved person in the gym when the final buzzer sounded, officially ending the Crusaders’ comeback.

“All of the credit goes to Althoff,” he said. “They never quit playing. Coach (Greg) Leib is a great coach. We kind of relaxed and went into cruise control. It got a little closer than we wanted, and we were fortunate enough to get out of there with a win. It’s much better when you can learn from a win than learn from a loss. We had a nice little chat in the locker room about making sure we finish opponents off. That could come back and bite us at some point.”

Leib was proud of his team’s comeback effort.

“We got down 20, they started subbing and we got some easy buckets out of the deal,” Leib said. “And (Dones), who was trying to find his shot all game, found it there at the end and for the last minute, he was hot.

“That’s the fun part about coaching these guys. They have moxie. They don’t care about the size of the opponent. Jordan is guarding 6-foot-5 guys, 5-foot-5 guys. He’s probably one of the best on-ball defenders we’ve ever had come out of Althoff. He does such a great job of it and he’s got his offensive game rolling right now.”

Althoff is without 6-4 senior Taylor Powell, averaging 21 points, sophomore Charleston Colden (hamstring) and freshmen Kyle Johnson-Fowler and Evan Brewer (wrist). Powell and Johnson-Fowler are day-to-day from “the grind of the game,” Leib said.

“(Powell) is our leading scorer and rebounder,” Leib said. “We were without him (Wednesday), and I thought the guys did a great job managing the game. If we can piece (what we have) with some of the pieces we’re missing, who knows what we can accomplish?”

Lewis said the Crusaders would have won had their missing players been available.

“But we could have won anyway,” he said. “We came out a little bit flat, were down by 20 and then we decided to actually start playing defense. That’s how we got back in the game.”

Collinsville Holiday Classic: Rockford East 67, Althoff 64