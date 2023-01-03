Hughes brings the energy as Kirkwood muzzles Lafayette in battle of tourney champs

KIRKWOOD — Christian Hughes made the mundane majestic Tuesday night.

A senior guard for the Kirkwood boys basketball team, Hughes didn’t just slip his teammate a pass for a layup.

He went behind his back.

Hughes didn’t just knock down a jumper.

The ball fell through the basket as he fell backwards onto the court.

He didn’t just beat his defender for a layup.

He slipped on perimeter, kept his dribble and then beat his man for a layup.

With springs in his legs, the 6-foot-2 and 175-pound Hughes didn’t just get his shot blocked.

He cocked the ball back behind his head with two hands for a power dunk when a much larger defender knocked it away.

“With all our guys, there’s an element to letting them be themselves and not boxing guys in,” Kirkwood first-year coach Sam Briscoe said. “They’re dudes that can do some things you can’t necessarily coach. So you let those guys be themselves within our structure.”

Hughes brought a burst of energy off the bench and helped propel Kirkwood to a 59-44 win over Lafayette in a matchup of holiday tournament champions at Holley Hall on the campus of Kirkwood High.

Kirkwood (9-0) won the Don Maurer Holiday Tournament at MICDS while Lafayette (5-7) brought home the big trophy at the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament last week.

If there was a holiday hangover, both teams appeared to be feeling it early on. The game was scoreless for the first minute and a half. There wasn’t a field goal by either team for nearly seven minutes until Kirkwood senior guard Javaris Moye — who did not start — knocked down a 3-pointer.

The first quarter ended with Kirkwood holding an 8-3 lead and little offensive rhythm by either team.

“They’re a team that wears you down with their movement and their patience. We talked the last couple of days that’s what they’re going to do. You have to outlast them,” Briscoe said. “They might run a minute and 15 second possession but you have to get the stop at the very end. We have to come down with the rebound and push it in transition.”

Enter Hughes.

With the pace sluggish and the game stagnant, Hughes provided an instant spark with his pace. The Pioneers fed off his infectious energy and the speed of the game leveled up whenever he was on the court.

“I’ve always kind of struggled with going too fast,” Hughes said. “This year I’ve really focused on trying to slow down my game and letting it come to me. We didn’t come out with a bunch of energy so when I realized we needed more I started attacking more often.”

It worked well as Hughes finished with 24 points, six rebounds, at least four assists, four steals, one offensive foul drawn and one crowd-pleasing dribble move to shake his defender.

“He took the responsibility of coming off the bench and playing his tail off. Playing with a lot of energy,” Briscoe said. “Since I’ve been here, this five or six months, I don’t think I’ve questioned his motor. He did a good job of bringing energy and giving us a bump off the bench and keeping his foot on the gas and keeping us headed in the right direction.”

Kirkwood led 22-13 at halftime.

As the Pioneers found their offensive footing the Lancers couldn’t get out of first gear. After beating Troy Buchanan, Eureka, De Smet and Hickman in four days to win the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament last week, Lafayette was unable to generate much of anything even as it worked its offensive sets time and time again.

“For whatever reason tonight we came out flat. It’s disappointing coming off last week’s four games,” Lafayette coach Bryan Keim said. “It didn’t look like our legs were under us. We just didn’t come ready to play and that’s on me.”

Hughes scored a putback for the first bucket of the third quarter to give the Pioneers a 24-13 lead. The Lancers wouldn’t cut the deficit to single digits again until senior forward Matt Haefner scored a layup and drew a foul to make it 32-23 with 2 minutes and 26 seconds to go in the third. A Truman State signee, the 6-foot-7 Haefner scored 20 points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked four shots including Hughes’ two-handed dunk attempt.

Hughes helped put Lafayette in an inescapable hole when he scored seven points in the final two minutes including a jumper just before the buzzer to give Kirkwood a 41-25 lead headed into the fourth quarter. The Lancers’ offense was no match for Kirkwood’s aggressive defense.

“They’re quick, they’re athletic, they’re strong. They switch everything so they do a good job of containing the basketball,” Keim said. “They made it difficult early on for us to get to the rim off the bounce which is something we had some success with last week.”

Kirkwood had eight total players score. Senior guard Aidan Trawick scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Pioneers are riding a nine-game winning streak to start the season. It matches their longest winning streak in a decade and is the best start to the season this century. Hughes feels the team’s success is in part due to its ability to blend what former coach Jimmy McKinney taught with the new approach Briscoe has brought.

“I feel like Coach McKinney taught us to play fast. With him gone, Briscoe is teaching us to slow down and play real basketball with sets. We’ve kind of mushed it into one,” Hughes said. “We know exactly when to play fast now while also slowing it down when we need to. I think it’s translated well so far.”

It’s worked so well that no one on Kirkwood’s schedule has figured out how to beat it yet. Not that it matters a whole lot to Briscoe. He said being unbeaten is nice but it hasn’t changed his approach. Kirkwood is playing well but it can always be better. That’s what has Briscoe’s attention.

“We have preached and will continue to preach it no matter what our record in two weeks is, just focus on getting better today. Just focus on one day at a time,” Briscoe said. “I’m more worried about us getting a little better every day. Who knows in two weeks if that’s where we’re at. If we are, awesome. If not we’ll learn from whatever happened.”

Kirkwood 59, Lafayette 44