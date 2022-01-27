Hughes finds his rhythm as CBC pulls away from SLUH

There are times Larry Hughes Jr. makes things harder on himself.

It’s in those times that CBC basketball coach Justin Tatum reminds Hughes in a not-so-gentle voice to cut it out.

“He always tells me to eliminate my tough shots,” Hughes said. “Sometimes I don’t listen. I try to shoot myself back in the game.”

After a first half that was played at a glacial pace, Hughes took his coach’s advice in the third quarter and helped propel CBC to a 71-55 victory over St. Louis U. High in a Metro Catholic Conference game Thursday at Danis Fieldhouse on the campus of SLUH.

“Once you get him away from taking really tough shots and he gets in the flow of things he’s really good,” Tatum said.

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (12-5 overall, 2-1 league) has won four games in a row and its last six against the Jr. Billikens.

The Cadets were stuck in the mud the first two quarters Thursday night. The No. 5 large school, SLUH (14-4, 2-2) is built to grind out half-court possessions. The Jr. Bills are at their best when the ball is moving around the perimeter, into the paint and back out again for a high-quality shot.

So when CBC took a 23-20 lead into halftime, it was exactly what the doctor ordered for the home team.

“The first half was perfect,” SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said.

The third quarter?

Not so much.

CBC erupted for 27 points. Hughes scored 12 of his team-high 19 points in the period. In just more than 80 seconds Hughes hit a pair of 3-pointers and then knocked down all three of his free throws after he was fouled at the top of key on another quality look. CBC led 34-28 when his first triple fell through. At the end of his mini run it had grown to 37-30 with 4 minutes and 17 seconds to play.

“He’s a high IQ player and he’s a gamer, he figured it out,” Tatum said.

With Hughes demanding more attention it opened up a few more things for the rest of the Cadets. Senior guard Justus Johnson scored five of his seven points during the period and he had a nice assist to Hughes for an open look.

Senior point guard Robert Martin shook loose, too. He was able to attack the paint in transition and finish at the rim. He finished with 17 points and seven assists.

CBC led 50-43 at the end of the third.

Senior post Eric Holmes didn’t start for the Cadets but was vital off the bench. The 6-foot-7 Holmes came on in relief of 7-foot-2 sophomore center John Bol who was not in a good flow of the game on either end. In the first half CBC tried to feed their enormous center the ball in the paint but the Jr. Billiken had a block party as junior forward Zach Ortwerth had four blocks to go along with his 12 points and four rebounds. Senior forward Kevin Hogan, who is 6-8, had one, too. Bol finished with four points on four made free throws and four rebounds. He had one block.

Holmes came in and gave the Cadets a good presence under the basket. He finished with eight points, four rebounds and a round of applause in the locker room.

“As long we’ve got a bench like Holmes with guys who can step it up we won’t miss a beat,” Tatum said. “We gave Holmes the game ball.”

CBC sophomore guard Nassir Binion had 13 points and four rebounds playing mostly in the second half.

SLUH got a game-high 20 points from senior swingman Nick Kramer. A St. Louis U. signee, Kramer did the majority of his work in the paint as he attacked the basket and used his footwork to free himself for quality mid-range looks.

Junior point guard AJ Walker scored 12 points and handed out four assists. Senior point guard Jaden McClain had just five points but hauled in eight rebounds and had four assists of his own. This duo in the backcourt is invaluable to SLUH’s success. Both Walker and McClain were hamstrung with two fouls in the first half and couldn’t be as aggressive or risky on the defensive end to make sure they could stay on the court. McClain would eventually foul out when the score was out of hand.

“(Walker) and McClain spearhead the defense and they’re the head of the snake on the offensive end,” Claggett said. “It’s usually one of them but when both of them in foul trouble it takes away our ball handling and a lot of what we want to do defensively.”

SLUH picked up a thrilling win Tuesday at rival Webster Groves and then took a tough conference loss Thursday. On Friday, fellow MCC rival Vianney is set to visit Danis Fieldhouse and the Jr. Billikens will have to be ready for the Golden Griffins’ long-range shooting attack that has rewritten the school record book multiple times this season.

“That’s the MCC man. We just have to do it,” Claggett said. “We have to wash this away and get mentally prepared for (Friday).”

With two months of the season behind it, CBC will open up at home on Saturday when it hosts No. 3 large school East St. Louis at 2:30 p.m. The Cadets are ready to get back into the cozy confines of DC Wilcutt Gym.

“It’s definitely good,” Martin said. “We’re going to keep it rolling.”

