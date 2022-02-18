Hughes, Martin carry CBC past Chaminade to clinch third MCC title in four years

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Larry Hughes Jr. wasn’t eating at the golden arches Friday night, but he was going to have a happy meal.

He and Rob Martin made sure of it.

The senior backcourt for the CBC basketball team, Hughes and Martin combined for 41 points and one clutch basket after the next as the Cadets held off Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade in a 67-61 win at DC Wilcutt Gym on the campus of CBC.

“We didn’t want that taste in our mouth with our senior night food,” Hughes said with a smile.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (19-6 overall, 7-1 league) has won six games in a row, 11 of its last 12 and snapped a four-game losing streak the Red Devils.

The win cemented the Cadets their third outright MCC title in the last four years. Chaminade swept its way through the conference last year, briefly ending CBC’s recent run of dominance.

“It’s always great to win it and it’s always tough to do it, too,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “This is not our goal. It’s accomplishment and we’re blessed to do it but our goal is to see you (at the state championships) in Springfield.”

The No. 3 large school, Chaminade (17-7, 4-3) has lost three consecutive games for the first time since January of 2019. The Red Devils took the first game in the home-and-home series this season when they won 71-65 in overtime on Jan. 14. It’s the only blemish on the Cadets conference slate and one they didn’t take kindly too after the fact.

“It’s definitely been a revenge tour,” Martin said.

If not for the heroics of Martin and Hughes the Cadets could have very well lost their appetite at the postgame senior night celebration.

CBC opened up on fire as it took a quick 12-6 lead more than midway through the first quarter and led 24-15 midway through the second quarter when senior post Eric Holmes dropped in a layup.

Junior guard Calvin Ross provided a nice spark as he came off the bench and buried two wide open 3-pointers to give the Cadets that third scorer they were looking for. All night Tatum was shuttling players in and out on the hunt for a spark.

"We were playing a lot of selfish ball to the point where they started to get their momentum," Tatum said. "I was trying to find someone to give us a different look."

Chaminade cut the lead to 27-26 at halftime as it cobbled together an 11-3 run that was fueled by five different players. All night CBC appeared poised to run away with the score only to watch the Red Devils do enough to stay close.

“It’s just taking it one play at a time,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “They’re at home with a bunch of good seniors, they’re going to go on a run. Just having the mental discipline and poise to understand that’s going to happen settle down and counter punch.”

Hughes knocked down a 3-pointer in the first minute of the third quarter. Martin followed with his own jump shot and then two free throws to grow the lead to 34-26.

Chaminade senior guard Nilavan Jotham Daniels buried a 3-pointer to end the run but CBC’s 7-foot-2 sophomore center John Bol powered down a dunk to send the raucous home crowd into a frenzy.

Bol would be heard from again as he scored a tough layup through contact from Chaminade senior swingman Filip Sinobad. The two got to jawing with one another and were both called for technical fouls, which offset. Bol completed the three-point play by knocking down his free throw to give the Cadets a 44-34 lead with just more than three minutes to play in the third.

Bol finished his night with nine points, 11 rebounds and didn’t block a shot. He fouled out with just more than a minute to play in the game.

Hughes buried a 3-pointer in the final half minute of the third quarter to give CBC a 49-42 lead headed into the fourth.

Hughes finished with a game-high 21 points, hauled in eight rebounds and savored his first win over Chaminade since the 2019-20 season. It was especially sweet after the Red Devils knocked the Cadets out of the district tournament last season on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

“It means a lot, I still remember the shot from last year, playing it back in my head all the time,” Hughes said. “It feels good to win no matter who it is.”

Martin scored 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out seven assists. There have been times that free throws have been a thorn in Martin’s side but not Friday night. He hit 15 of his 17 attempts including 7-of-8 in the fourth quarter.

Chaminade continued to hang tough even when the lead reached nine points at multiple points in the fourth quarter.

Daniels had a big night as he scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and had to come out due to an apparent back injury after he tried to take a charge. He would eventually return but would foul out.

Senior guard Nate Straughter scored 13 points and had eight rebounds. His second 3-pointer of the game cut CBC’s lead to 62-56 with 39 seconds to play.

Hughes and Martin knocked down their free throws to keep the Red Devils at bay so when junior guard BJ Ward buried a 3-pointer with only a few seconds remaining it wasn’t a factor.

Ward was a warrior for the Red Devils as he scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds, handed out three assists, had at least one steal and played the entire game despite being obviously exhausted.

That the Red Devils were in a position to contend for the conference crown in late February speaks volumes about how far the team has come this season. When senior center Tarris Reed Jr. and senior guard Damian Mayo Jr. transferred to Link Year Prep in Branson this summer, Chaminade had to figure out how to go forward without two of its most dynamic and experienced players.

The returning Red Devils answered the bell and powered on even after a COVID-19 related quarantine forced six players out of the lineup for nearly two weeks.

“We were rolling then half our team got quarantined so we had to play a couple of games with the rest of our team, they showed up and did what they were supposed to do,” Bennett said. “I’m very fortunate to coach guys that care about the name on their chest and play hard for their school and for each other. That’s all any coach can ask for. That’s what our guys do and our seniors lead the way.”

CBC has one more regular season game on its schedule as it will travel to Columbia to play Tolton Saturday afternoon. Then the Cadets will have completed their “preseason” as Tatum calls it. Their sites are set on a bigger prize and it’s nearly that time of year.

“It’s exciting,” Martin said. “We’re ready, we’re rolling, six games in a row and no more ‘Ls’ this year.”

