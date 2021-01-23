For the first time in more than two months, Clay Smith has some good news to share.

The Collinsville High athletics director, Smith has spent much of the school year breaking hearts and at a loss for words. The Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. J.B. Pritzker put high school sports on indefinite hold in November. This was after football, boys soccer and girls volleyball were pushed from their normal fall season into the spring by the Illinois High School Association in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being an AD is tough enough, but right now we’re the bad news police,” Smith said Thursday. “All we do is say, ‘Sorry, you can’t play.’ ”

All that changed Friday when the IDPH and Pritzker announced some high school sports could resume across Illinois. What sports and how they resume looks different in different parts of the state. Illinois is broken into 11 regions by the IDPH, which uses a certain set of metrics related to COVID-19 to determine what mitigation guidelines are used in each of those regions.

The Metro East is designated as Region 4. On Friday, it was the last region to move out of Tier 3, which has the most restrictive mitigation protocols, into Tier 2, which will allow those high school sports designated as “low risk” to resume competition within their region.

Starting Monday, boys and girls bowling, boys swimming and diving, badminton, cheerleading and dance can resume practice. Per IHSA guidelines each of these sports must practice at least seven days before beginning competition. Masks are required for all competitions and practices.

Basketball, which is designated “high risk” by the IDPH, can begin noncontact practices. The region must reach Tier 1 before intra-team scrimmages are allowed to resume.

The move to Tier 2 allows sports that are not in season — like baseball, football, soccer and track and field — to begin contact days Monday. Weight training is allowed in Tier 2 with the use of masks and social distancing.

That Illinois took a step toward resuming high school sports was welcome news, but many athletes never stopped playing. They just didn’t do it in Illinois.

Every Saturday night at Center St. Louis in Affton, club teams filled with Illinois high school players take the court and compete against one another. Officially these teams are not affiliated with a particular high school. They are not organized or coached by members of a high school coaching staff. Unofficially they are high school teams in club team jerseys with volunteers and parents leading them.

Andy Horras is the organizer and coach for the Collinsville Hawks, Collinsville’s entry into the Saturday night league. He’s the vice president of the Jr. Kahoks Basketball Association, which is the feeder program for Collinsville High’s team. In normal times the Jr. Kahoks program is for kids between third and eighth grade. When the basketball season was shut down in mid-November by the IDPH and Pritzker, Horras said he and several other volunteers were ready and willing to do whatever it took to let the kids play basketball.

“They pulled the rug out from under us at the last minute,” Horras said. “It was a hard pill to swallow for the kids. We just want to give them an outlet.”

Horras was raised in basketball-mad Quincy and when his job brought him and his wife to the area in 1999 he didn’t know a whole lot about it. All he knew was Collinsville was hoops royalty.

“I knew Collinsville was a basketball town,” Horras said with a laugh. “I said, ‘That’s where we’re buying our house.’ ”

Horras has two sons in the Collinsville program. His oldest, Dayton, is a junior point guard who was expected to contribute to the varsity this winter. It’s a big reason why he jumped in to fill the void left when the high schools were forbidden from so much as holding in-person practices in mid-November.

Horras said he’s keenly aware of how anxiety and depression can ravage a teenager and their family after he experienced within his own family.

“Mental health issues, social issues, we’re trying to keep the kids comfortable with each other,” Horras said. “Youth sports play a big part of that.”

Horras said the Hawks — and a multitude of high schools — have made trips to Missouri, Iowa and Indiana to compete against other teams in tournaments. He said the trip to Iowa allowed the Hawks to play five games in a 24-hour period. The venue that hosted the tournament had standard COVID-19 protocols in place with masks, social distancing and routine sanitation between games.

Horras would love nothing more than to relinquish the role he has taken this winter, but until Friday it didn’t appear that basketball had any hope of returning this school year.

“I’d rather they play (at Collinsville),” Horras said. “It’s the safest.”

Among the biggest bones of contention area athletic directors have with the IDPH and Pritzker's decision to freeze winter sports was that the kids never stopped playing.

Club soccer, softball, baseball and volleyball have continued to compete, like basketball, outside of Illinois. Those same student-athletes then return in many districts for in-person learning.

“That’s probably the most frustrating aspect of this. I feel like (winter sports) can be done safely on a personal level,” Mascoutah athletics director Scott Battas said. “Our class sizes are normal. Kids are going to other states on the weekends, then sitting in our classrooms.”

Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox said, “If we had the option to play games in our region all of the athletic directors would do a good job providing a safe environment.”

After Friday’s announcement it appears they will get the opportunity to do that in some shape or form in the near future. When exactly won’t be known until the IHSA Board of Directors meets Thursday and determines the schedule for the remainder of the school year.

When the schedule is released it will give the schools a framework to work with as they attempt to squeeze in as many practices and games as they can in the dwindling school year.

“The truth is the calendar is getting shorter, not longer,” Fox said. “We are at a point where I just want to get the kids an opportunity to do something.”

