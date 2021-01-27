IHSA announces seasons but games on hold for now in Metro East

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said there could be some relief granted to regions of the state that are unable to compete in certain sports due to local conditions.

“There could be some issues with regions being able to play certain sports,” Anderson said. “That is something we will have to consider if they couldn’t play during our timeline.”

Basketball season will look much different in the Metro East if and when it begins. Spectator restrictions have been put in place by the IDPH. Masks will be required for everyone involved, including the players on the court. Anderson said there will be a socially distant one-minute “mask break” each quarter.

The IHSA set no limits on the number of games basketball teams can play.

“We believe schools should be reasonable,” Anderson said.

Wrestling is the only winter sport pushed into another season. It is now slated to begin practices April 19 and have its season conclude June 12 with no postseason tournament.