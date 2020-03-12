IHSA cancels boys basketball playoffs

The Illinois High School Association has canceled the remainder of its boys basketball state championship tournament in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made Thursday night after the IHSA announced earlier in the day the games would go on with a limited number of spectators.

"It was like a roller-coaster ride," East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said. "We had a meeting about how to disperse the 60 tickets. We were looking forward to it. There was a sense of excitement and we had a good practice. Toward the end we found out the news."

The defending Class 3A champions, East St. Louis was one of four area teams still alive, with two in Peoria preparing to compete in the state semifinals.

Madison was slated to play at 11 a.m. Friday in a Class 1A semifinal against Athens. Mater Dei had a 5:30 p.m. game Friday against three-time defending Class 2A champion Chicago Orr.

East St. Louis was scheduled to face Chatham Glenwood in the Class 3A Mount Vernon Sectional final at 7 p.m. Friday.

In Class 4A, Collinsville was scheduled to play Normal Community West in the Pekin Sectional final, also at 7 p.m.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding that we have received from everyone involved in this process over the past 72 hours,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a news release. “We have stressed the fluidity of this situation and have been transparent about the possibility that a suspension or cancellation could occur.

"While we had support from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department to continue our events with limited spectators, it has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools. Multiple schools who are participating or hosting these sports and activities have been forced to withdraw from those roles, clarifying the need for the IHSA to take definitive action."