IHSA forges ahead with basketball in defiance of Pritzker, IDPH

The news that the IHSA is willing to let games go forward was greeted with rousing support by area basketball coaches.

“I'm elated for the student athletes. They need some kind of relief from this COVID fatigue that we're all in right now,” Mater Dei boys basketball coach Ron Schadegg said. “I believe it's all very doable in regards with the safety and protocols with things like that. We're looking forward to it.”

Mater Dei was on the cusp of playing in the Class 2A state semifinals in March when the coronavirus pandemic ended high school sports across the country.

In its statement, the IHSA said student-athletes’ mental health was a significant factor in why it pushed ahead with plans for a season in direct defiance of the governor and the IDPH.

“Contact days for our teams this fall have been an incredible boon to our students’ well-being,” the IHSA statement read. “We fear for the mental health of students who attempt to traverse a long winter with no athletic outlet available.”

The IHSA also cited surrounding states that played football, boys soccer and girls volleyball this fall as a reason why it wants basketball to go on this winter.

All of those sports were moved to the spring by the IHSA in late July.