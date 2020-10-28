IHSA forges ahead with basketball in defiance of Pritzker, IDPH

A day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker said winter sports would be “put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic,” the Illinois High School Association forged ahead with plans to play basketball.
In a statement released Wednesday following its board of directors meeting, the IHSA announced it will allow basketball practices to begin Nov. 16 and games to commence Nov. 30 for member schools within their designated COVID region or within a conference.
The IHSA will “allow local school officials to make decisions related to participation.”
In order to participate, teams must follow protocols outlined by IHSA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. They include a mask mandate for players, coaches and officials during play and social distancing on benches.
Low risk sports like boys swimming, cheerleading and dance, bowling and girls gymnastics will be allowed to begin Nov. 16 and compete until Feb. 13. The IHSA moved wrestling, a high-risk sport, to the adjusted summer season, which runs from April 19 to June 26, 2021.
Part of the conflict between the IHSA, Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health revolves around basketball being elevated from a medium-risk sport to a high-risk sport Tuesday in the IDPH COVID-19 guidance.
High-risk sports are not allowed to play until the state reaches Level 3 of the IDPH guidelines. High-risk sports are currently at Level 1.
The news that the IHSA is willing to let games go forward was greeted with rousing support by area basketball coaches.
“I'm elated for the student athletes. They need some kind of relief from this COVID fatigue that we're all in right now,” Mater Dei boys basketball coach Ron Schadegg said. “I believe it's all very doable in regards with the safety and protocols with things like that. We're looking forward to it.”
Mater Dei was on the cusp of playing in the Class 2A state semifinals in March when the coronavirus pandemic ended high school sports across the country.
In its statement, the IHSA said student-athletes’ mental health was a significant factor in why it pushed ahead with plans for a season in direct defiance of the governor and the IDPH.
“Contact days for our teams this fall have been an incredible boon to our students’ well-being,” the IHSA statement read. “We fear for the mental health of students who attempt to traverse a long winter with no athletic outlet available.”
The IHSA also cited surrounding states that played football, boys soccer and girls volleyball this fall as a reason why it wants basketball to go on this winter.
All of those sports were moved to the spring by the IHSA in late July.
“The Board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally,” the IHSA statement read. “On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states who have sponsored both medium risk and high risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread.”
That hit home with Mascoutah athletics director Scott Battas.
“I give them a lot of credit for saying enough is enough and finding a way to do this safely,” Battas said. “The states around us are doing it, there's no reason why we would shouldn't be doing it.”
The other state associations that played those medium and high risk sports were doing so with the blessing of their state governments.
At a news conference Wednesday, Pritzker said there was potential for legal troubles should school districts opt to play sports in defiance of state guidelines.
“We’ve told school districts what the rules are and I think they all know,” Pritzker said. “So IHSA may have their views of it, but school districts know what the rules are and it’s unfortunate but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as a mitigation standard.”
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon he does not know what potential legal hurdles will be encountered by member schools should they defy the state mandates.
“There could be ramifications from the (Illinois State Board of Education) for our public schools and ramifications from the (Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity) for private schools,” Anderson admitted. “A lot of that is yet to be seen.”
Anderson took the opportunity to present this decision by the IHSA board as a united front doing what it can to get the student-athletes opportunities to compete.
“This is a step forward to say as an association we think we can do it safely and we want it for our students,” Anderson said.
This is far from the last word for basketball in Illinois but, for a day, the season is alive.
“All night I was thinking about the kids who were texting me about how there wasn't going to be a season and how they would have to go through this again,” East St. Louis boys basketball coach Mark Chambers said. “This information now, they'll be happy again. It's kind of like a roller coaster ride. Just a roller coaster of emotions. Who knows what will happen in the future? We'll be prepared for whatever.”
