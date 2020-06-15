IHSA moves boys basketball state tournaments to Champaign; girls remaining in Normal

"I remember the old Assembly Hall being packed and seeing some of the greatest players in the high school ranks come to Champaign," Illinois boys basketball coach Brad Underwood said. "I'm excited about the memories that young people will have. I'm excited about the camaraderie for people to come to our campus. So much as changed since last time it was here. I couldn't be more elated for our community, the IHSA and the student-athletes who will get to play in the State Farm Center."

Next season's state semifinals will begin on Thursday, March 11. The 2022 games will take place from March 10-12 and the 2023 tournament runs March 9-11.

"We see this as the passing of the torch from Peoria to Champaign-Urbana,” Anderson said. “It is bittersweet because there is an incredible passion for high school basketball within these two communities, and both have done so much to elevate the state's final experience as hosts. The State Farm Center is one of the best arenas in the country, and we are excited to crown state champions there once again. The timing simply felt right to make a change as the tournament format shifts in 2021.”