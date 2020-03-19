Illinois AP all-state, Class 1A

The Illinois Associated Press Class 1A all-state boys basketball team, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.
FIRST TEAM
G: Connor Heaton, 6-5, senior, Moweaqua Central A&M
G: Coltin Quagliano, 6-0, junior, Kewanee Wethersfield
F: Cooper Larsen, 6-4, senior, Indian Creek
G: Taaj Davis, 6-1, senior, Aurora Christian
G: Blake McKay, 6-3, senior, Woodlawn
SECOND TEAM
C-F: Trent Glidewell, 6-5, senior, Goreville
F-C: Kendale Anderson, 6-7, senior, Chicago Leo
F: Isaiah Brown, 6-6, senior, Peoria Quest
F: Luke Braman, 6-8, junior, Roanoke-Benson
C: Jaccob Dust, 6-7, senior, Effingham St. Anthony
G: Javonnie Moore, 6-1, senior, Madison
F: AJ Smith, 6-6, senior, Metro-East Lutheran
HONORABLE MENTION
(Area only)
F: Carter Sabol, 6-8, senior, Nokomis
G: Gabe Cox, 6-0, senior, Winchester West Central
G-F: Corey Nelson, 6-7, junior, Hardin Calhoun