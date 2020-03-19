Illinois AP all-state, Class 2A

The Illinois Associated Press Class 2A all-state boys basketball team, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.
FIRST TEAM
F: Devon House, 6-7, senior, Sterling Newman
F: Demarius Splunge, 6-6, senior, Chicago Orr
G: Drew Reifsteck, 5-10, senior, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
G: Jalen Quinn, 6-3, sophomore, Tuscola
G-F: Drake Hammel, 6-5, senior, West Hancock
SECOND TEAM
F: Caleb Zurliene, 6-6, senior, Mater Dei
G: Dawson Yates, 6-2, senior, Pinckneyville
F: Kaleb Applebey, 6-7, junior, Mount Carmel
G: Matt Owens, 5-10, senior, Elmhurst Timothy Christian
G: Marcus Hill, 6-0, senior, Rockford Christian
G: Kavon Russell, 6-2, senior, Kewanee
G: Alex Wood, 5-11, senior, Normal University High
HONORABLE MENTION
(Area only)
F: Carson Parker, 6-5, senior, Nashville
G: Jacob Schadegg, 5-10, senior, Mater Dei
G: Gavin Huffman, 6-2, junior, Roxana