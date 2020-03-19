Illinois AP all-state, Class 3A

The Illinois Associated Press Class 3A all-state boys basketball team, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.
FIRST TEAM
G-F: Bryce Hopkins, 6-6, junior, Oak Park Fenwick
G: Adam Miller, 6-4, senior, Chicago Morgan Park
F: Isaiah Rivera, 6-5, senior, Geneseo
G: Antione Bloxton, 6-1, senior, Chicago Bogan
G: Troy D’Amico, 6-5, junior, Niles Notre Dame
SECOND TEAM
G: Connor Dillon, 6-2, senior, Peoria Notre Dame
G-F: Jaylin McCants, 6-6, senior, Galesburg
G: AJ Casey, 6-8, sophomore, Tinley Park
F: Brandon Weston, 6-5, senior, Chicago Morgan Park
G-F: Jackson Connor, 6-6, senior, Marion
G: Kaden Froebe, 6-4, senior, Lincoln
HONORABLE MENTION
(Area only)
G: Luke Cox, 6-3, senior, Triad
C: Armond Williams, 6-8, senior, East St. Louis
G: Jashawn Anderson, 5-10, senior, East St. Louis