Illinois AP all-state, Class 3A

The Illinois Associated Press Class 3A all-state boys basketball team, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.

FIRST TEAM

G-F: Bryce Hopkins, 6-6, junior, Oak Park Fenwick

G: Adam Miller, 6-4, senior, Chicago Morgan Park

F: Isaiah Rivera, 6-5, senior, Geneseo

G: Antione Bloxton, 6-1, senior, Chicago Bogan

G: Troy D’Amico, 6-5, junior, Niles Notre Dame

SECOND TEAM

G: Connor Dillon, 6-2, senior, Peoria Notre Dame

G-F: Jaylin McCants, 6-6, senior, Galesburg

G: AJ Casey, 6-8, sophomore, Tinley Park

F: Brandon Weston, 6-5, senior, Chicago Morgan Park

G-F: Jackson Connor, 6-6, senior, Marion

G: Kaden Froebe, 6-4, senior, Lincoln

HONORABLE MENTION

(Area only)

G: Luke Cox, 6-3, senior, Triad

C: Armond Williams, 6-8, senior, East St. Louis

G: Jashawn Anderson, 5-10, senior, East St. Louis

