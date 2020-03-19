Illinois AP all-state, Class 4A

The Illinois Associated Press Class 4A all-state boys basketball team, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.
FIRST TEAM
G: DJ Steward, 6-3, senior, Chicago Whitney Young
G: Max Christie, 6-6, junior, Rolling Meadows
F: Ramean Hinton, 6-4, senior, Chicago Curie
G: Ray'Sean Taylor, 6-1, senior, Collinsville
G: Ahron Ulis, 6-2, senior, Chicago Heights Marian
SECOND TEAM
G: Ahamad Bynum, 6-2, junior, Chicago Simeon
G: Dante Maddox Jr., 6-2, senior, Chicago Heights Bloom
G-F: Dominic Martinelli, 6-5, senior, Glenbrook South
G: Aquan Smart, 6-3, senior, Niles North
G: Darius Burford, 6-1, senior, Bolingbrook
HONORABLE MENTION
(Area only)
G: Brennan Weller, 6-4, junior, Edwardsville