Illinois AP all-state, Class 4A

The Illinois Associated Press Class 4A all-state boys basketball team, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.

FIRST TEAM

G: DJ Steward, 6-3, senior, Chicago Whitney Young

G: Max Christie, 6-6, junior, Rolling Meadows

F: Ramean Hinton, 6-4, senior, Chicago Curie

G: Ray'Sean Taylor, 6-1, senior, Collinsville

G: Ahron Ulis, 6-2, senior, Chicago Heights Marian

SECOND TEAM

G: Ahamad Bynum, 6-2, junior, Chicago Simeon

G: Dante Maddox Jr., 6-2, senior, Chicago Heights Bloom

G-F: Dominic Martinelli, 6-5, senior, Glenbrook South

G: Aquan Smart, 6-3, senior, Niles North

G: Darius Burford, 6-1, senior, Bolingbrook

HONORABLE MENTION

(Area only)

G: Brennan Weller, 6-4, junior, Edwardsville

