Illinois basketball teams set to begin play as COVID restrictions scale back

C.J. Brunaugh was overjoyed.
The Jerseyville High senior three-sport standout has experienced many huge moments as a basketball, football and baseball player.
But nothing compares to what happened January 25.
“In my four years as a high school athlete, it was one of the most exciting days of my life,” he said.
Brunaugh’s enjoyment came from a simple — but extremely meaningful — practice session.
Schools throughout Illinois were given the go-ahead to resume practicing by the Illinois Department of Public Health in late January. The Illinois High School Association also handed down the green light for workouts to begin.
After months of wondering if there would be winter or spring sports seasons, there finally was light at the end of the tunnel.
And Brunaugh, along with high school athletes in Illinois, rejoiced.
“Nothing could have made me happier,” Brunaugh said.
Highland High senior Bella LaPorta, a basketball and volleyball player, wasn’t sure she would ever get back on the court to represent her school.
“For a while, I thought we might not get to play (basketball) at all,” said LaPorta, who has accepted a scholarship to play volleyball at William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo. “There were definitely doubts in all of our heads. But we kept a positive attitude.”
The decision put sports back in the forefront and also signaled the beginning of some sort of normalcy in high school circles.
“Just to hear the sounds of practices going on, sneakers squeaking on the floor, it was music to my ears,” Jerseyville athletics director Dave Kanne said. “It was wonderful.”
There was a time during the early winter when high school athletes figured their seasons would be canceled after previous spring and fall campaigns were eliminated or changed drastically.
But a drop in COVID-19 totals across Illinois indicated a glimmer of hope.
Now, schools in certain areas — including Jersey and Macoupin Counties — can begin to play actual games.
The resumption of contests has become a reality for the boys and girls basketball players at Jerseyville. The Panthers open their truncated campaign Friday with a girls-boys doubleheader at Chatham Glenwood, just outside of Springfield. Jerseyville's boys then host Piasa Southwestern at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and the girls are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Southwestern.
Most of the Metro East is still on hold but area athletics directors said they feel their turn will come soon as they await the figures from the IDPH.
“It’s going to happen and real soon,” says Mascoutah athletics director Scott Battas.
Added Highland athletics director Amy Boscolo, “We’ve got our fingers crossed.”
Schools in St. Clair and Madison counties need to have COVID levels decrease in order to be able to play basketball games against other opponents. For now, those schools can conduct basketball practices.
The IHSA has restructured its winter and spring seasons to accommodate the special circumstances.
Schools can begin games once they get seven practices under their belts. Most schools have started practices in an effort to get the mandated seven workouts completed by the time the word to move forward comes down from the IDPH.
“We’re doing as much as we possibly can,” Battas said. “We want to be ready when they say we can go.”
Battas has scheduled a host of Mississippi Valley Conference games in an effort to be proactive. He expects to be playing as soon as Wednesday.
The IDPH updates its figures every day.
“I never thought I’d say this, but I wake up every morning and one of the first things I do is look at the IDPH website and see what the readings are from all the regions,” Kanne said.
Athletics directors around the area are spending the majority of their days putting together potential game schedules and searching for possible opponents.
Mascoutah has scheduled its first game for Feb. 12 against Roxana, although it is not allowed to officially play just yet.
“We think it’s a realistic date,” Battas said. “It’s one we think we can make.”
Most athletes are enjoying the practice sessions more than ever.
“Never seen so many smiles in the gym,” Battas said. “They’re just excited to be out there.”
Brunaugh, who will play baseball at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, said in years past he had a strong dislike for the Panthers 4-on-1 transition drills in practice.
“Non-stop and it’s a killer,” Brunaugh said. “But now we look at it differently. Everything we do is fun. We don’t take anything for granted because for a while we weren’t sure if we’d ever be playing.”
The IHSA has jammed 20 different sports into the winter/spring window, which will run until late June. Football practices are scheduled to begin March 3, with games starting March 19 and ending April 24. The MVC has already put together a round-robin six-game affair. Like basketball, teams will be restricted to playing within their own regions.
Winter sports and fall sports moved to March will not have a state championship series. No determination has been announced about spring sports, which won't begin practice until April.