Illinois basketball teams set to begin play as COVID restrictions scale back

Added Highland athletics director Amy Boscolo, “We’ve got our fingers crossed.”

Schools in St. Clair and Madison counties need to have COVID levels decrease in order to be able to play basketball games against other opponents. For now, those schools can conduct basketball practices.

The IHSA has restructured its winter and spring seasons to accommodate the special circumstances.

Schools can begin games once they get seven practices under their belts. Most schools have started practices in an effort to get the mandated seven workouts completed by the time the word to move forward comes down from the IDPH.

“We’re doing as much as we possibly can,” Battas said. “We want to be ready when they say we can go.”

Battas has scheduled a host of Mississippi Valley Conference games in an effort to be proactive. He expects to be playing as soon as Wednesday.

The IDPH updates its figures every day.

“I never thought I’d say this, but I wake up every morning and one of the first things I do is look at the IDPH website and see what the readings are from all the regions,” Kanne said.