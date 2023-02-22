Jake Wilkinson scored a team-leading 20 points to pace four Collinsville players who hit double figures Wednesday in a 71-56 victory against Edwardsville in a Class 4A Quincy Regional boys basketball semifinal.

Adam Rimar added 14 points and eight rebounds, Zach Chambers had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Nick Horras had 11 points and seven assists for the Kahoks (21-11), who avenged two regular-season losses to the Tigers (20-11).

Collinsville advanced to play host Quincy at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional final. It’s the rematch of Quincy’s 34-32 victory in a sectional semifinal last season at Collinsville.

The Kahoks are in search of their third consecutive regional title.

Edwardsville lost three of its final four games but overall enjoyed a bounceback season, tying for third in the Southwestern Conference after finishing 11-19 last season.

East St. Louis 74, Taylorville 35: Robert McCline scored 15 points as the Flyers rolled in a Class 3A Jacksonville Regional semifinal.

Kansas State signee Macaleab Rich added 11 points and three rebounds while Cameron Boone had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Flyers (21-8), who advanced to play host Jacksonville in the regional final at 7 p.m. Friday.

Columbia 59, Red Bud 50: Dylan Murphy provided 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a Class 2A Sparta Regional semifinal victory.

Sam Donald also was near a double-double with 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Jack Steckler had 18 points as Columbia (28-4) moved one victory from its first regional title since 2018.

Columbia will play Pinckneyville (25-6) at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional final in Sparta. It is the first meeting between the teams since 2008.

Red Bud (24-9), which won the Cahokia Conference Illinois Division title, was led by 19 points from Owen Liefer and 15 from Trent Sternberg.

The Musketeers beat Sparta in a regional quarterfinal and finished with their most victories since going 25-5 in 2004-05.

In the other regional semifinal, Pinckneyville beat Freeburg 61-39.

Alton Marquette 57, Litchfield 38: The Explorers won their fifth consecutive game and eighth in nine tries while ousting the host in a Class 2A Litchfield Regional semifinal.

Braden Kline led the way for Marquette (20-12) with 21 points, including five 3-point field goals. Jaden Rochester followed with 12 and Parker Macias had 10.

Litchfield was led by 16 points from Carson Saathoff.

The Explorers outscored Litchfield 39-20 in the second half in the first meeting between the programs since 2014.

Marquette advanced to play Pana at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional final in what will be the first game between the teams since 2012.

Pana beat Hillsboro 58-55 in the other regional semifinal.

Breese Central 60, Wesclin 46: Seth Macke had 13 points and three rebounds as the Warriors fell to the Cougars in a Class 2A Nashville Regional semifinal.

Grant Fridley added 12 points and four rebounds while Harrison Rakers had 11 points for Wesclin (22-11), which enjoyed its best season since going 26-5 and reaching a sectional final in 2018.

Breese Central (27-4) advanced to face rival Mater Dei at 7 p.m. Friday for the regional title. The teams have split meetings this season, both since Jan. 20.

This will be the fifth consecutive season, except for the 2020-21 season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, in which Central and Mater Dei have met in the postseason. The teams are 2-2 against each other over that span, including Central’s 46-30 win last season in the 2A Wesclin Regional final.

Roxana 34, Piasa Southwestern 24: After closing the regular season with five consecutive losses, the Shells (12-21) won their second consecutive Class 2A Wood River Regional game.

Chris Walleck had 10 points and Aidan Biggs scored nine for Roxana, which advanced to play Greenville at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional final.

Greenville 65, Salem 56: Connor Tennyson had 19 points and Seth Bailey had 16 as the Comets (20-11) advanced to the Class 2A Wood River Regional final.

Wayne City 57, New Athens 39: The host Yellow Jackets were led by 17 points from Gannon Birkner in a season-ending Class 1A New Athens Regional semifinal loss.

Justin Durham scored a game-high 29 points for Wayne City, which also beat New Athens 52-50 on Nov. 22 in the season opener for both teams in the Christopher Tournament.

New Athens finished 16-16 for the second consecutive season.

Okawville 63, Marissa 52: The Rockets built a big lead in the first half and held off the Meteors to reach the final of the Class 1A New Athens Regional.

Aiden Anderson scored 19 points and Dillon Teter had 15 for Okawville (14-19), which notched its 23rd consecutive victory against Marissa (18-8) advanced to play Wayne City at 7 p.m. Friday for the regional title.

Marissa was led by Garett Harrell’s game-high 24 points along with 18 from Chase Hurst.