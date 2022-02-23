Illinois boys basketball regional roundup: Collinsville, Belleville East advance to Class 4A regional final

Senior guard Tray Swygeart had a double-double Wednesday to help lead Collinsville to a 47-29 victory against Belleville West in an Illinois Class 4A Granite City Regional boys basketball semifinal.

The Kahoks (22-5) stretched their winning streak to 17 games and advanced to face Southwestern Conference rival Belleville East (19-11) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Friday in Granite City.

Swygeart paced Collinsville with 18 points, including three 3-point field goals, 16 rebounds. Six-foot-4 junior forward Jake Wilkinson chipped in with nine points.

Collinsville led 24-10 at halftime.

Sophomore guard Daylen Byrd led Belleville West (8-20) with eight points, while classmate Jarius "LJ" Winters Jr. added seven points.

Belleville East defeated Granite City, 66-35, in Wednesday's other Granite City Regional semifinal. Lancers junior Jordan Pickett posted 23 points, while classmate Antwine Wilson finished with 15 points.

East St. Louis 73, Triad 39: Macaleab Rich had 26 points and 16 rebounds as the Flyers beat the Knights in a Class 3A Cahokia Regional semifinal.

East St. Louis (24-5) will take on Highland (14-16) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Friday in Cahokia. Highland knocked off Jerseyville, 60-46 in the other regional semifinal Wednesday.

Senior guard Christian Jones, a University of Missouri signee, added 15 points, seven assists and four steals for the Flyers. Junior Demarion Brown had 10 points and six rebounds.

Christopher 58, New Athens 45: Gannon Birkner and Codey Boone combined for 31 points, but it wasn't enough for the Yellow Jackets in their Class 1A Elkville Elverado Regional semifinal.

Christopher advanced to face Sesser-Valier in the regional final at 7 p.m. Friday.

Birkner, a junior, scored a team-high 16 points for New Athens (16-16). Boone, a senior, finished with 15, including making a pair of 3s on the night.

New Athens trailed 33-18 at halftime.

Madison 84, Lovejoy 53: Deangelo Enlow paced the Trojans with 18 points during in a Class 1A Gibault Regional semifinal victory.

The Trojans (17-11) will face either Gibault or Father McGivney in the regional final. The semifinal between Gibault and Father McGivney was postponed because of unsafe travel conditions, but Madison and Lovejoy still played the opening semifinal as scheduled.

Shantez Holliday led Lovejoy (9-17) with 19 points.

