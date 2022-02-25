Illinois boys basketball regional roundup: East St. Louis rolls to title in Cahokia

Macaleab Rich scored 27 points and pulled in 11 rebounds Friday as the East St. Louis boys basketball team claimed the Class 3A Cahokia Regional title with a 78-57 victory against Highland.

Also for East St. Louis, University of Missouri signee Christian Jones scored 13 points and had 12 assists while Demarion Brown had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Flyers (25-5), who won their seventh consecutive game and for the 12th time in 13 outings, advanced to play either Marion (15-13) or Olney Richland County (27-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 3A Highland Sectional semifinal. Marion and Richland County play at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Richland County Regional final.

East St. Louis has won 12 consecutive postseason games dating to its Class 3A state title in 2019. East St. Louis then won three playoff games in 2020 before the postseason was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No statistics were reported for Highland (14-17), which had a five-game win streak snapped.

Gibault 57, Father McGivney 41: Kameron Hanvey's 20 points and seven rebounds helped the Hawks advance to the final of the Class 1A Gibault Regional.

Kaden Augustine also had 15 points for Gibault (21-9), which advanced to play host to Madison (17-11) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional title game. Gibault is in search of its first regional title since 2016.

Father McGivney (16-16), which beat Valmeyer in a regional quarterfinal game played Feb. 19, was led by 15 points and eight rebounds from Gabe Smith.

Marion 40, Mascoutah 38: Warren Newsom's jumper with time almost expired lifted the Wildcats to a victory in the Class 3A Olney Richland County Regional semifinal.

Coming off an unbeaten run to the Mississippi Valley Conference title, Mascoutah (23-8) was denied a place in Saturday's regional final against unbeaten host Richland County.

Mascoutah was led by 12 points and four rebounds from Jack Siebert along with 11 points and four rebounds from Justin King.

Mater Dei 50, Columbia 34: The Knights advanced to face rival Breese Central at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Class 2A Wesclin Regional final.

Cameron Haag scored 23 points and Jacob Patton had 14 for Mater Dei (20-11), which beat Columbia for the first time since 2012. The Eagles and Knights hadn't played since 2016.

Dylan Murphy had 11 points and six rebounds to lead the effort for Columbia (23-9), which finished with its most victories in a season since the 2007-08 team posted a 27-5 mark.

