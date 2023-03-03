CENTRALIA, Ill. — Senior forward Macaleab Rich had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead East St. Louis to a 53-38 win over Triad in the Class 3A Centralia Sectional championship game on Friday in Centralia.

The Flyers (24-8) have won five in a row and will face Sacred Heart Griffin (31-3) in the Springfield Supersectional at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Rich, who is heading to Kansas State University, connected on 10 of 14 shots from the floor.

East St. Louis used a 19-7 run in the third period to take control 40-26.

Antwan Robinson added nine points to the winning attack.

East St. Louis won the Class 3A state title in 2019.

Triad finished 28-7.

Gibault 58, Springfield Calvary 56 (OT): Kaden Augustine and Gavin Kesler each hit two free throws in overtime to lift Gibault Catholic to a win over Springfield Cavalry in the Class 1A Hardin Calhoun Sectional championship game on Friday.

Gibault (29-7) has won five in a row and nine of its last 10.

The Hawks will face Illini Bluffs (32-4) in the Jacksonville Supersectional at 7 p.m. on Monday at Jacksonville Bowl.

The teams were tied at 54-all after regulation.

Gibault is looking for its first final four berth since the 1999 team finished second.

Illini Bluffs beat Camp Point Central 54-46 in the Bushnell Sectional on Friday.