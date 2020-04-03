Illinois coaches all-state, Class 1A
Illinois coaches all-state, Class 1A

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 1A boys all-state team:

First team

Blake McKay, sr., Woodlawn

Carter Sabol, sr., Nokomis

Coltin Quaqliano, jr., Wethersfield

Connor Heaton, sr., Central A&M

Donovan Taylor, sr., Fenger

Gabe Cox, sr., West Central

Javonnie Moore, sr., Madison

Kendale Anderson, sr., Leo

Micah Schnyders, sr., Yorkville Christian

Taaj Davis, sr., Aurora Christian

Second team

Cooper Larsen, sr., Indian Creek

Trent Glidewell, sr., Goreville

Delcan Schemmel, jr., East Dubuque

Jayden Schutt, so., Yorkville Christian

Jacob Paradee, sr., Central A&M

Derrick Roberts, sr., Springfield Calvary

Terrance Ford Jr., jr., Leo

Isaiah Brown, sr., Quest

Jaccob Dust, sr., St. Anthony

Jack Weber, sr., Roanoke Benson

Third team

Cole Schwartz, sr., Payson Seymour

Griffin Andricks, sr., Central A&M

Landon Albright, sr., Goreville

Cole Howard, sr., Winchster West Central

Aidan Jahraus, sr., Altamont

Drew Gaston, jr., Indian Creek

Noah Franklin, jr., Cobden

Jackson Heckert, sr., Okawville

Luke Braman, jr., Roanoke Benson

Levi Zimmerman, sr., Ridgeview

Evan Flynn, sr., Dakota

Lucas Loos, sr., Payson Seymour

Julian Samuels, sr., Annawan

Sebastian Ivory-Greer, sr., Marissa Coulterville

Danny New, so., Aurora Christian

Honorable mention

Joe Range, sr., New Athens

Cory Nelson, jr., Hardin Calhoun

