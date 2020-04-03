Illinois coaches all-state, Class 1A

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 1A boys all-state team:
First team
Blake McKay, sr., Woodlawn
Carter Sabol, sr., Nokomis
Coltin Quaqliano, jr., Wethersfield
Connor Heaton, sr., Central A&M
Donovan Taylor, sr., Fenger
Gabe Cox, sr., West Central
Javonnie Moore, sr., Madison
Kendale Anderson, sr., Leo
Micah Schnyders, sr., Yorkville Christian
Taaj Davis, sr., Aurora Christian
Second team
Cooper Larsen, sr., Indian Creek
Trent Glidewell, sr., Goreville
Delcan Schemmel, jr., East Dubuque
Jayden Schutt, so., Yorkville Christian
Jacob Paradee, sr., Central A&M
Derrick Roberts, sr., Springfield Calvary
Terrance Ford Jr., jr., Leo
Isaiah Brown, sr., Quest
Jaccob Dust, sr., St. Anthony
Jack Weber, sr., Roanoke Benson
Third team
Cole Schwartz, sr., Payson Seymour
Griffin Andricks, sr., Central A&M
Landon Albright, sr., Goreville
Cole Howard, sr., Winchster West Central
Aidan Jahraus, sr., Altamont
Drew Gaston, jr., Indian Creek
Noah Franklin, jr., Cobden
Jackson Heckert, sr., Okawville
Luke Braman, jr., Roanoke Benson
Levi Zimmerman, sr., Ridgeview
Evan Flynn, sr., Dakota
Lucas Loos, sr., Payson Seymour
Julian Samuels, sr., Annawan
Sebastian Ivory-Greer, sr., Marissa Coulterville
Danny New, so., Aurora Christian
Honorable mention
Joe Range, sr., New Athens
Cory Nelson, jr., Hardin Calhoun
