Illinois coaches all-state, Class 2A

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 2A boys all-state team:
First team
Alex Wood, sr., Normal U. High
Caleb Zurliene, sr., Mater Dei
Dawson Yates, sr., Pinckneyville
Devon House, sr., Sterling Newman
Drake Hammel, sr., West Hancock
Drew Reifsteck, sr., Bismark Henning
Joel Niermann, sr., Pleasant Plains
Luke Ervie, sr., Freeburg
Kaleb Appleby, jr., Mt. Carmel
Demarius Splunge, sr., Orr
Second team
Bryce Hall, sr., Orr
Jack Weber, sr., El Paso Gridley
Spencer Yoggerst, sr., Riverton
Jadon Williams, sr., Corliss
Trey Woolsey, sr., Oregon
Carson Parker, sr., Nashville
Holt Geltmaker, jr., IVC
Josh Harris, jr., Timothy Christian
Jackson Cusac-McKay, jr., Fieldcrest
Mason Muller, sr., Porta
Third team
Nate Henry, so., Rockridge
Reggie Strong, sr., Orr
Dalton Burgner, sr., Althoff
Zach Derus, jr., Rockford Lutheran
Beau Stip, jr., Mt. Carmel
Reece Johnson, jr., Benton
Kyle Ingram, sr., Sacred Heart-Griffin
JaQuan Jackson, jr., Murphysboro
Kavon Russel, sr., Kewanee
Trey VanWinkle, sr., Paxton Buckley Loda
Jarvin Graham, sr., Perspectives
Jalen Quin, so., Tuscola
Drew Wollenschlager, sr., Normal U. High
Dan Kane, sr., Niles Northridge
Shawn Harris, sr., Orr
Honorable mention
Terry Pelcynski, sr., Nashville
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.