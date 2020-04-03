Illinois coaches all-state, Class 2A
Illinois coaches all-state, Class 2A

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 2A boys all-state team:

First team

Alex Wood, sr., Normal U. High

Caleb Zurliene, sr., Mater Dei

Dawson Yates, sr., Pinckneyville

Devon House, sr., Sterling Newman

Drake Hammel, sr., West Hancock

Drew Reifsteck, sr., Bismark Henning

Joel Niermann, sr., Pleasant Plains

Luke Ervie, sr., Freeburg

Kaleb Appleby, jr., Mt. Carmel

Demarius Splunge, sr., Orr

Second team

Bryce Hall, sr., Orr

Jack Weber, sr., El Paso Gridley

Spencer Yoggerst, sr., Riverton

Jadon Williams, sr., Corliss

Trey Woolsey, sr., Oregon

Carson Parker, sr., Nashville

Holt Geltmaker, jr., IVC

Josh Harris, jr., Timothy Christian

Jackson Cusac-McKay, jr., Fieldcrest

Mason Muller, sr., Porta

Third team

Nate Henry, so., Rockridge

Reggie Strong, sr., Orr

Dalton Burgner, sr., Althoff

Zach Derus, jr., Rockford Lutheran

Beau Stip, jr., Mt. Carmel

Reece Johnson, jr., Benton

Kyle Ingram, sr., Sacred Heart-Griffin

JaQuan Jackson, jr., Murphysboro

Kavon Russel, sr., Kewanee

Trey VanWinkle, sr., Paxton Buckley Loda

Jarvin Graham, sr., Perspectives

Jalen Quin, so., Tuscola

Drew Wollenschlager, sr., Normal U. High

Dan Kane, sr., Niles Northridge

Shawn Harris, sr., Orr

Honorable mention

Terry Pelcynski, sr., Nashville

