Illinois coaches all-state, Class 3A

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 3A boys all-state team:
First team
Antoine Bloxton, sr., Chicago Bogan
Grant Coleman, sr., Mahomet-Seymour
Kaden Froebe, sr., Lincoln
Bryce Hopkins, jr., Oak Park Fenwick
Tyler Johnson, jr., Chicago DePaul Prep
Louis Lesmond, jr., Niles Notre Dame
Jaylin McCants, sr., Galesburg
Adam Miller, sr., Chicago Morgan Park
Noah Reynolds, jr., Peoria Notre Dame
Isaiah Rivera, sr., Geneseo
Second team
Rolando "Pee Wee" Brown, sr., Peoria Manuel
AJ Casey, so., Tinley Park
Jackson Connor, sr., Marion
Luke Cox, sr., Triad
Troy D'Amico, jr., Niles Notre Dame
James Dent, jr., Springfield Southeast
Conner Dillon, sr., Peoria Notre Dame
Conner Kochera, sr., Arlington Heights St. Viator
Marcus Watson, Jr., sr., Chicago Morgan Park
Brandon Westin, sr., Chicago Morgan Park
Third team
Robbie Avila, so., Oak Forest
Jase Bergschneider, sr., Taylorville
Donovan Carter, jr. Wauconda
Colin Crothers, sr., Lisle Benet Academy
KJ Debrick, jr., Springfield Lanphier
Billy Durkin, sr., Hinsdale South
Jayson Kent, sr., Oak Forest
Brandon Lieb, sr., Deerfield
Lavell McIntosh, sr., Kankakee
Trey Pettigrew, so., Oak Park Fenwick
Eric Price, jr., Galesburg
Pryce Punkay, sr., Champaign Central
Jordan Rice, jr., Rock Island
Anthony Sayles, jr., Niles Notre Dame
Bennie Slater, jr., Springfield
Kimahri Wilson, jr., Mundelein Carmel
Parker Wolfe, jr., Effingham
Honorable mention
Tucker Shalley, sr., Jerseyville
