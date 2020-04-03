Illinois coaches all-state, Class 3A
Illinois coaches all-state, Class 3A

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 3A boys all-state team:

First team

Antoine Bloxton, sr., Chicago Bogan

Grant Coleman, sr., Mahomet-Seymour

Kaden Froebe, sr., Lincoln

Bryce Hopkins, jr., Oak Park Fenwick

Tyler Johnson, jr., Chicago DePaul Prep

Louis Lesmond, jr., Niles Notre Dame

Jaylin McCants, sr., Galesburg

Adam Miller, sr., Chicago Morgan Park

Noah Reynolds, jr., Peoria Notre Dame

Isaiah Rivera, sr., Geneseo

Second team

Rolando "Pee Wee" Brown, sr., Peoria Manuel

AJ Casey, so., Tinley Park

Jackson Connor, sr., Marion

Luke Cox, sr., Triad

Troy D'Amico, jr., Niles Notre Dame

James Dent, jr., Springfield Southeast

Conner Dillon, sr., Peoria Notre Dame

Conner Kochera, sr., Arlington Heights St. Viator

Marcus Watson, Jr., sr., Chicago Morgan Park

Brandon Westin, sr., Chicago Morgan Park

Third team

Robbie Avila, so., Oak Forest

Jase Bergschneider, sr., Taylorville

Donovan Carter, jr. Wauconda

Colin Crothers, sr., Lisle Benet Academy

KJ Debrick, jr., Springfield Lanphier

Billy Durkin, sr., Hinsdale South

Jayson Kent, sr., Oak Forest

Brandon Lieb, sr., Deerfield

Lavell McIntosh, sr., Kankakee

Trey Pettigrew, so., Oak Park Fenwick

Eric Price, jr., Galesburg

Pryce Punkay, sr., Champaign Central

Jordan Rice, jr., Rock Island

Anthony Sayles, jr., Niles Notre Dame

Bennie Slater, jr., Springfield

Kimahri Wilson, jr., Mundelein Carmel

Parker Wolfe, jr., Effingham

Honorable mention

Tucker Shalley, sr., Jerseyville

