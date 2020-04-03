Illinois coaches all-state, Class 4A

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 4A boys all-state team:
First team
Darius Burford, sr., Bolingbrook
Ahamad Bynum, jr., Chicago Simeon
Max Christie, jr., Rolling Meadows
Ramean Hinton, sr., Chicago Curie
Dante Maddox, Jr., sr., Chicago Heights Bloom
Dominic Martinelli, sr., Glenview Glenbrook South
Nate Shockey, sr., Elmhurst York
Aquan Smart, sr., Skokie Niles North
DJ Steward, sr., Chicago Whitney Young
Ray'Sean Taylor, sr., Collinsville
Ahron Ulis, sr., Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
Second team
Amar Augillard, jr., Zion-Benton
Tyler Beard, sr., Chicago Whitney Young
Cameron Dougherty, sr., Naperville Central
Conor Enright, jr., Mundelein
Jamere Hill, sr., Jolie West
Chris Hodges, jr., Schaumburg
Bennett Kwiecinski, sr., Winnetka Loyola Academy
Blake Peters, jr., Evanston
Christian Schumate, sr., Chicago Heights Bloom
Marcus Skeete, sr., Aurora Waubonsie Valley
Third team
Matthew Ambrose, sr., Lincolnshire Stevenson
Kam Craft, so., Buffalo Grove
Kai Evans, jr., Bolingbrook
Ismail Habib, jr., Chicago Lincoln Park
DaRon Hall, sr., Lombard Glenbard East
Frank Jakubicek, sr., Cary Grove
Connor Linke, sr., St. Charle North
Grant Niego, sr., LaGrange Lyons
RJ Ogom, sr., Homewood-Flossmoor
Sami Osmani, sr., Oak Lawn
Elijah Pickens, sr., Chicago Curie
Everett Stubblefield III, sr., Villa Park Willowbrook
Destin Whitaker, sr., Romeoville
Jeremiah Williams, sr., Chicago Simeon
DJ Williams, sr., Harvy Thornton
Honorable mention
Ethyn Brown, jr., Belleville East
Keydrian Jones, sr., Collinsville
Cawhan Smith, sr., Collinsville
Brennan Waller, jr., Edwardsville
Tommie Williams, jr., Belleville West
