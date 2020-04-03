Illinois coaches all-state, Class 4A
0 comments

Illinois coaches all-state, Class 4A

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 4A boys all-state team:

First team

Darius Burford, sr., Bolingbrook

Ahamad Bynum, jr., Chicago Simeon

Max Christie, jr., Rolling Meadows

Ramean Hinton, sr., Chicago Curie

Dante Maddox, Jr., sr., Chicago Heights Bloom

Dominic Martinelli, sr., Glenview Glenbrook South

Nate Shockey, sr., Elmhurst York

Aquan Smart, sr., Skokie Niles North

DJ Steward, sr., Chicago Whitney Young

Ray'Sean Taylor, sr., Collinsville

Ahron Ulis, sr., Chicago Heights Marian Catholic

Second team

Amar Augillard, jr., Zion-Benton

Tyler Beard, sr., Chicago Whitney Young

Cameron Dougherty, sr., Naperville Central

Conor Enright, jr., Mundelein

Jamere Hill, sr., Jolie West

Chris Hodges, jr., Schaumburg

Bennett Kwiecinski, sr., Winnetka Loyola Academy

Blake Peters, jr., Evanston

Christian Schumate, sr., Chicago Heights Bloom

Marcus Skeete, sr., Aurora Waubonsie Valley

Third team

Matthew Ambrose, sr., Lincolnshire Stevenson

Kam Craft, so., Buffalo Grove

Kai Evans, jr., Bolingbrook

Ismail Habib, jr., Chicago Lincoln Park

DaRon Hall, sr., Lombard Glenbard East

Frank Jakubicek, sr., Cary Grove

Connor Linke, sr., St. Charle North

Grant Niego, sr., LaGrange Lyons

RJ Ogom, sr., Homewood-Flossmoor

Sami Osmani, sr., Oak Lawn

Elijah Pickens, sr., Chicago Curie

Everett Stubblefield III, sr., Villa Park Willowbrook

Destin Whitaker, sr., Romeoville

Jeremiah Williams, sr., Chicago Simeon

DJ Williams, sr., Harvy Thornton

Honorable mention

Ethyn Brown, jr., Belleville East

Keydrian Jones, sr., Collinsville

Cawhan Smith, sr., Collinsville

Brennan Waller, jr., Edwardsville

Tommie Williams, jr., Belleville West

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports